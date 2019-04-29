Youth Suicide Rates Increased Following '13 Reasons Why' Debut

“I have watched the show and was horrified at the graphic, sensational ways in which they depicted Hannah’s life,” Dan Reidenberg, executive director of Suicide Awareness Voices of Education, told HuffPost in 2017 after the series premiere. “Viewers can understand someone who dies, even by suicide, without having to be so graphic.”

There are some limitations to the new study. For example, the data implies there’s only a correlation between the release of “13 Reasons Why” and increased suicides. The results can’t definitively conclude that the show caused the deaths.

“We also were not able to examine whether the release of the series was associated with increases in non-fatal suicide attempts,” Bridge said. “We found the increase in suicide rates following the release of ‘13 Reasons Why’ to be mostly driven by boys. Girls have higher rates of non-fatal suicidal behaviors than boys. That’s an issue we plan to address in future research.”

Still, the findings further validate how an irresponsible focus on mental health and suicide in the media can have real-life consequences, Bridge said.

Many argue that a show like “13 Reasons Why” can start a (sometimes helpful) much-needed conversation about mental health. But glamorizing intricate, gruesome depictions of suicide for TV drama isn’t the way to do it. There are other, more productive ways to have that dialogue. The onus should also be on entertainment companies to follow proper protocols and deal with the repercussions if they don’t.

“Suicide is a serious but preventable public health problem,” Bridge said. “Everyone has a part to play in suicide prevention. The media can do its part by adhering to best practices in portraying suicide.”