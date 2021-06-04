13 Striking Photos You Missed This Week

During the ever-changing news cycle, it’s easy to miss captivating images that fly under the radar. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered.

We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world this past week. Check them out below. Above: People hold candles during a vigil for the centennial commemoration of the Tulsa Race Massacre in the historic Greenwood neighborhood in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Monday.

Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP

Rere Thomas, 18, center, smiles as she chats with Jaireese Woodall, 17, while sitting at a desk with a protective shield. Classmate Jeremy Purcell, 19, waits in the back before their high school commencement ceremony in the gymnasium at Flint Southwestern Classical Academy in Flint, Michigan, on Wednesday.

MICHAEL MCCOY via REUTERS

A girl sits in front of a headstone during Memorial Day as visitors honor veterans and those lost in war at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia on Monday.

Eranga Jayawardena via AP

A cow takes refuge from the rain under an overpass at a generally crowded intersection during a lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Thursday.

MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images

Serena Williams of the United States reacts as she plays against Romania’s Mihaela Buzarnescu during the women’s singles second-round tennis match on day four of the Roland-Garros 2021 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on Wednesday.

SAM YEH/AFP via Getty Images

A man walks in heavy rain caused by Tropical Storm Choi-Wan in front of the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan, on Friday.

Michael Probst via AP

Icelandic horses walk in their paddock at a stud farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises on Tuesday.

John Sibley via REUTERS

A staff member poses for a photograph in front of the work “Together” by Prince Nikolaos of Greece and Denmark at the London Design Biennale at Somerset House in Britain on Tuesday.

Eranga Jayawardena via AP

A crab roams on a beach polluted with polyethylene pellets that washed ashore from burning ship MV X-Press Pearl anchored off Colombo port at Kapugoda in Sri Lanka on Monday.

WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images

A man prays at the tomb of Hakim Sanai in Ghazni, Afghanistan, on Thursday.

JOAQUIN SARMIENTO/AFP via Getty Images

A demonstrator clashes with a police officer during a protest against the government of President Iván Duque in Medellín, Colombia, on Wednesday.

MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images

Palestinian children stand at the window of their home, a building heavily damaged during Israeli strikes, on Tuesday in Beit Hanun in the northern Gaza Strip, more than a week after a cease-fire brought an end to 11 days of hostility between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers.

YURI CORTEZ/AFP via Getty Images

An oil tanker is seen during sunset in the Caribbean Sea off the coast of Puerto La Cruz, Venezuela, on Monday.