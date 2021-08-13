13 Striking Photos You Missed This Week

During the ever-changing news cycle, it’s easy to miss captivating images that fly under the radar. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered.

We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world this past week. Check them out: Above: This photo taken on Aug. 11, 2021, shows a child receiving a nucleic acid test for COVID-19 in Wuhan, in China’s central Hubei province.

RYAD KRAMDI/AFP via Getty Images

Charred trees are seen following a wildfire in Tizi Ouzou, one of the most populous cities in Algeria’s Kabylie region, on Aug. 10. Wildfires fanned by blistering temperatures and tinder-dry conditions have killed at least seven people in Algeria. The interior minister said the blazes had criminal origins.

Sidiqullah Khan via AP

Afghan military and officials leave Kandahar city during fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security personnel, in Kandahar, southwest of Kabul, on Aug. 12.

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images

A couple stand under an umbrella during a rain shower in downtown Moscow on Aug. 10.

IRAKLI GEDENIDZE via REUTERS

Meteors streak past stars in the night sky above the Battle of Didgori memorial complex during the annual Perseid meteor shower at Didgori, Georgia, on Aug. 13.

INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images

A rail worker is seen among rails in Hagen, Germany, on Aug. 12, as Deutsche Bahn went on strike over wages. Deutsche Bahn’s freight service, DB Cargo, has also been affected nationwide, risking further delivery delays for German businesses hit by shortages in raw materials and components from timber and steel to computer chips.

Michael Probst via AP

A long camera exposure shows vehicles driving along a highway in Frankfurt, Germany on Aug. 10.

SANJAY KANOJIA/AFP via Getty Images

Wrestlers take part in a bout of traditional wrestling at the Loknath Vyayamsala wrestling club to mark the Nag Panchami festival in Allahabad, India, on Aug. 13.

TIBTA NANGIN/AFP via Getty Images

Mount Sinabung looks calm as seen from Karo, North Sumatra, at dawn on Aug. 8.

SHANNON STAPLETON via REUTERS

People visit the grounds of the Branson Cross amid the coronavirus pandemic near the Ozark region vacation town of Branson, Missouri, on Aug. 11.

Eugene Hoshiko via AP

A woman wearing a face mask to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus walks under the scorching sun in Tokyo on Aug. 11.

Marco Ugarte via AP

An egret catches a fish in the canals of Xochimilco, Mexico City, on Aug. 12, as Mexico City prepares for the 500th anniversary of the fall of the Aztec capital of Tenochtitlan. The canals and floating gardens of Xochimilco are the last remnants of a vast water transport system built by the Aztecs to serve their capital of Tenochtitlan.

AZWAR IPANK/AFP via Getty Images

A fishing boat heads out to sea at dawn in Lhokseumawe, Aceh, on Aug. 9.