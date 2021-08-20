13 Striking Photos You Missed This Week

During the ever-changing news cycle, it’s easy to miss captivating images that fly under the radar. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered.

We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world this past week. Check them out: Above: Afghan people climb atop a plane as they wait at the Kabul airport on Aug. 16 after a stunningly swift end to Afghanistan’s 20-year war, as thousands of people mobbed the airport trying to flee the Taliban’s feared hard line brand of Islamist rule.

Ethan Swope via AP

A home burns on Jeters Road as the Dixie fire jumps Highway 395 south of Janesville, California, on Aug. 16. Critical fire weather throughout the region threatens to spread multiple wildfires burning in Northern California.

Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP

McKenna Cronbaugh, 8, of Raymond, Iowa, won a blue ribbon in the Big Wheel races on the Grand Concourse at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, on Aug. 19.

ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA via REUTERS

People wearing protective masks are reflected in the mirror at a shopping mall in Tokyo amid the coronavirus pandemic on Aug. 19.

ALI NAJAFI/AFP via Getty Images

Shiite Muslim men bleed themselves as they take part in mourning rituals on Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram, which commemorates the martyrdom of Prophet Mohammad’s grandson Imam Hussein during the 7th century battle of Karbala, at the Imam Ali shrine in Iraq’s central holy shrine city of Najaf early on Aug. 19.

Michael Probst via AP

A boy plays with bubbles made by a soap bubble artist in front of the Old Opera in Frankfurt, Germany, on Aug. 17.

STR via Getty Images

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 17 shows residents queueing to receive nucleic acid tests for COVID-19 in Lianyungang, in China’s eastern Jiangsu province.

LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP via Getty Images

Fireworks fired by protesters explode over riot police during a demonstration in Bangkok on Aug. 15, 2021, calling for the resignation of Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha over the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis.

JFK/EXPA/AFP via Getty Images

A stuck train after flooding is pictured in Wald im Pinzgau, near Salzburg, Austria, on Aug. 17. Storms have battered large parts of Austria with landslides and flooding, especially in western regions bordering Germany. Some 100 people stuck in cars had to be rescued, and at least three people were injured.

Nam Y. Huh via AP

Oakland Athletics center fielder Starling Marte, left, and shortstop Elvis Andrus collide going after a fly ball hit by Chicago White Sox’s Jose Abreu in the ninth inning of a game in Chicago on Aug. 19. The Oakland Athletics won 5-4.

RICARDO ARDUENGO via REUTERS

A man searches the site of a collapsed hotel after Saturday’s 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti, on Aug. 16.

FRED GREAVES via REUTERS

Smoke and fire are seen in Grizzly Flats, California, as the Caldor Fire burned on Aug. 17.

Michael Probst via AP

Sunflowers are in full blossom on a field in Obernhain near Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises on Aug. 15.