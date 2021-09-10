13 Striking Photos You Missed This Week

With the ever-changing news cycle, it’s easy to miss captivating images that fly under the radar. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered.

We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world this past week. Check them out: Above: A competitor drops into mud during a Tough Mudder event at Cholmondeley Castle Gardens in Cheshire, England, on Sept. 4.

FRANCISCO VILLEDA/AFP via Getty Images

Members of the Mexican army evacuate patients of the IMSS Hospital in Tula de Allende, Hidalgo state, on Sept. 7. At least 16 patients died after flooding hit the hospital in central Mexico and disrupted the power supply.

Felipe Dana/AP

A Taliban fighter lays down his AK-47 rifle during Friday prayers at a Mosque in Kabul on Sept. 10.

JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

Houseboats sit in a narrow section of water in a depleted Lake Oroville in California on Sept. 5. Lake Oroville is at 23% of its capacity amid an extreme drought. Much of California and the Western U.S. is gripped by excessive heat, severe drought and wildfires.

Steve Helbe/AP

Crews work to remove one of the country’s largest remaining monuments to the Confederacy, a towering statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia, on Sept. 8.

Antara Foto/Adeng Bustomi/via REUTERS

Students wearing face masks walk home following a class as schools reopen on a trial basis after the government extended restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus in West Java, Indonesia, on Sept. 9.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

People help with the display of U.S. flags to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with the annual Waves of Flags display and remembrance at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California, on Sept. 8. For the 14th year, the university situated next to the Pacific Coast Highway is remembering the terror attacks by flying some 3,000 American flags, including international flags for each country that lost a citizen.

JOSE JORDAN/AFP via Getty Images

Ninots (cardboard figurines) burn as one installation of the Fallas Festival is put on fire in Valencia, Spain, on Sept. 5. The Fallas, a major festival in the region featuring parades of floats and giant cardboard sculptures, was canceled in 2020 and was postponed this year due to the pandemic. Its last cancelation was in 1939 due to the Spanish Civil War.

BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Migrants carry children as they are escorted to be processed after being picked up by a Royal National Lifeboat Institution lifeboat while crossing the English Channel at a beach in Dungeness, southeast England, on Sept. 7.

JAAFAR ASHTIYEH/AFP via Getty Images

A Palestinian youth carries a tire before setting it ablaze during confrontations with Israeli security forces following a rally in support of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails, at the Hawara checkpoint near the West Bank town of Nablus, on Sept. 8. Six Palestinians broke out of the Israeli Gilboa prison two days earlier, triggering a massive manhunt.

Frank Augstein/AP

A soldier of the Buckingham Palace guard stands in the sun in his full gear as temperatures were expected to reach nearly 86 in London on Sept. 8.

Ng Han Guan/AP

A model presents a gown from the William Zhang collection by designer Hongwei Zhang during the China Fashion Week held in Beijing on Sept. 8.

Michael Probst/AP

Fog lies over the fields of the Taunus region near Frankfurt, Germany, on Sept. 8.