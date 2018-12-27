13 Things To Buy During Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale

Nordstrom just sprung their half-yearly sale where shoppers can save up to 50 percent off now through Jan. 2. Just it time for you to put those holiday gift cards, checks, and returns to good use.
Stock up on your favorite brands for less during the winter sale, like Madewell, Leith, and Topshop while they’re up to 50 percent off. There’s still time to find that last-minute outfit for New Year’s Eve or get a stylish puffer coat before the next big snow storm.
So you don’t have to go sorting through the sale rack, we’ve rounded up our 13 favorite items to get on sale during Nordstrom’s half-yearly sale:
This wool blend longline jacket has an oversized fit and front button closure, perfect for layering.
Sizes: 4-12
Full Price: $125
Sale Price: $75
Slip on these heeled suede mules with a ruffled accent, available in black, nude, and red.
Sizes: 6-11
Full Price: $70
Sale Price: $40
Flattering on every figure, these high waisted skinny jeans have a contoured waistband and stretch material unique to the Khloe Kardashian brand.
Sizes: 00-24
Full Price: $159
Sale Price: $95
Probably the prettiest puffer jacket we’ve ever seen. This wrap puffer jacket has a dramatic collar, ties with a delicate bow, and is available in black or blush.
Sizes: XS-XL
Full Price: $149
Sale Price: $89
Sophisticated and sleek, this tailored v-neck wool dress with bell sleeves will be in your wardrobe for years to come.
Sizes: 0-18
Full Price: $399
Sale Price: $200
Turn heads with this timeless leather bucket bag in a simple silhouette with large buckle detail in black or tan.
Full Price: $348
Sale Price: $174
This everyday crepe wrap blouse can be worn in 4 different colors and looks great with jeans, skirts, and trousers.
Sizes: XXS-3X
Full Price: $50
Sale Price: $35
Slide on these classic silhouette loafers with polished hardware. Available in 9 different patterns, colors, and materials.
Sizes: 5-12
Full Price: $140
Sale Price: $72
Slip into this high slit midi skirt in 5 fabulous colors.
Sizes: XXS-XL
Full Price: $49
Sale Price: $29
Take cozy to a whole new level with this faux shearling slouchy hobo bag that’s perfect for carrying your cold weather essentials.
Full Price: $52
Sale Price: $26
This simple and cozy sweater dress is perfect for any occasion in black, burgundy, or olive, and can be dressed up or down.
Sizes: S-XL
Full Price: $90
Sale Price: $53
Make a statement with these point-toe block heel booties, available in emerald, dark red, and bright red.
Sizes: 5-10
Full Price: $140
Sale Price: $84
Sporty meets sleek in these slim track pants with the signature 3-stripes and a tapered silhouette.
Sizes: XS-XL
Full Price: $65
Sale Price: $33