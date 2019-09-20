14 Amazing Photos You Missed This Week

With the never-stopping news cycle, it’s easy to miss great images that fly under the radar. We’ve got you covered.

We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world for the week of Sept. 14 to 20. Check them out below.

ABOVE: Tourists in hot air balloons fly at sunrise in the Masai Mara game reserve in Kenya on Sept. 20, 2019. Credit: K Yasuyoshi Chiba/Getty Images

Monika Deupala / Reuters

A woman sweeps the premises of Nyatapola Temple in Bhaktapur, Nepal on Sept. 20, 2019.

Dylan Martinez / Reuters

A gallery assistant poses in front of “The Creator” by Damien Hirst during an exhibition of his new work entitled ‘Mandalas’ at the White Cube in London on Sept. 19, 2019.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man in Patton Village, Texas wades out through floodwaters caused by heavy rain after Tropical Depression Imelda inundated the area on Sept. 19, 2019.

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, 16, testifies on Capitol Hill before the House Climate Crisis Committee and a House Foreign Affairs subcommittee in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 18, 2019.

Mohammed Salem / Reuters

Palestinian fishermen repair their net at Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City on Sept. 16, 2019.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Green Bay Packers player Geronimo Allison, center, celebrates his touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 15, 2019, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Ian Forsyth via Getty Images

A piece of artwork called “The Museum of the Moon” by Luke Jerram helps to illuminate English Heritage’s Rievaulx Abbey on Sept. 18, 2019, in Helmsley, North Yorkshire. The artwork is part of an installation that will illuminate the abbey over the next four nights.

Kiran Ridley via Getty Images

18 month-old Georgia Ricketts sits in a 1934 ERA R3A once driven by the famous racing driver Raymond Mays, which her father maintains and looks after on day three of the Goodwood Revival Festival on Sept. 15, 2019, in Chichester, England.

GUILLERMO ARIAS via Getty Images

A couple sit on the beach as seen through the US-Mexico border fence from Playas de Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, on Sept. 14, 2019.

CLAUDIO REYES via Getty Images

Carabineros police officers march with their sniffer dogs during a military parade in Santiago on Sept. 19, 2019, at the 209th anniversary of Chile’s independence.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman looks at Chiharu Shiota’s art installation titled “Uncertain Journey” at the Mori Art Museum on Sept. 19, 2019, in Tokyo

KOEN VAN WEEL via Getty Images

Members of the Cavalry honorary escort practice on the beach for Prinsjesdag on Sept. 16, 2019, in Scheveningen, Netherlands.

OLIVIER DOULIERY via Getty Images

People dressed in historical costumes participate in the reopening of the Washington Monument on the National Mall on Sept. 19, 2019, in Washington, D.C.