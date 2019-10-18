14 Amazing Photos You Missed This Week

With the never-stopping news cycle, it’s easy to miss great images that fly under the radar. We’ve got you covered.

We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world for the week of Oct. 12-18. Check them out below. ABOVE: A one-week-old flamingo and its mother are pictured at the Santa Fe Zoo in Medellin, Colombia on Oct. 17, 2019. Credit: Joaquin Sarmiento/AFP/Getty Images

Wolfgang Rattay / Reuters

Simone Biles in action during the floor final at the 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, on Oct. 13.

ANDREAS SOLARO via Getty Images

Boats sail past the “Victory Lighthouse” during the 51st Barcolana regatta in the Gulf of Trieste on Oct. 13. With some 2,000 vessels, the Barcolana has the most participants of any sailing regatta in the world.

WPA Pool via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II talks with members of the military after delivering the Queen’s Speech during the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster on Oct. 14 in London.

Jeff J Mitchell via Getty Images

Protesters take to the streets in Barcelona, Spain, on Oct. 17 to demonstrate after the Spanish Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to between nine and 13 years in prison for their role in the failed Catalan referendum of 2017.

OLIVIER DOULIERY via Getty Images

Actress and activist Jane Fonda is arrested outside the U.S. Capitol during a climate change protest on Oct. 18 in Washington, D.C.

NASA

In this image taken from video provided by NASA, astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir, top right, exit the International Space Station on Oct. 18. This is the first time in a half-century of spacewalking that an all-woman team floated out into space. Their job is to fix a broken part of the station’s solar power network.

LUIS ACOSTA via Getty Images

An aerial view of the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest “patacon” — fried flattened pieces of green plantains ― cooked by the Embera indigenous community in Chepo District, Panama, on Oct. 16.

MUNIR UZ ZAMAN via Getty Images

A man holds balloons as he crosses the Buriganga River on a boat in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Oct. 18.

CHANDAN KHANNA via Getty Images

A girl cries during her father’s funeral organized by government opposition in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Oct. 16. The Haitian opposition on Oct. 9 rejected President Jovenel Moise’s appeal for dialogue, as the country’s main cities remained paralyzed after more than a month of often violent protests. Over the past year, Haiti has sunk deeper into political crisis as anti-corruption protests demanding Moise’s resignation roil the Caribbean nation.

Christopher Furlong via Getty Images

Migrants settle down for the night on Oct. 14 in the unofficial camp that has evolved in the olive groves outside the Moria Refugee Camp in Mytilene, Greece.

Ronny Hartmann via Getty Images

Ruixuan Zhang of China prepares for the Men’s 200-meter breaststroke final during Day 3 of the FINA Swimming World Cup in Berlin on Oct. 13.

Spencer Platt via Getty Images

A young boy shoots an AR-15 rifle at a shooting range during the Rod of Iron Freedom Festival on Oct. 12 in Greeley, Pennsylvania. The two-day event, which is organized by Kahr Arms/Tommy Gun Warehouse and Rod of Iron Ministries, has billed itself as a “Second Amendment rally and celebration of freedom, faith and family.”

Byron Smith via Getty Images

Syrian refugees fleeing the Turkish incursion in northern Syria wait to receive water, bread and lentil soup as more than 200 arrive at the Bardarash IDP Camp on Oct. 17 in Duhok, Iraq. More than 1,000 refugees have arrived in northern Iraq since the beginning of the conflict, with many saying they paid to be smuggled through the Syrian border.