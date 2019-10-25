14 Amazing Photos You Missed This Week

With the never-stopping news cycle, it’s easy to miss great images that fly under the radar. We’ve got you covered.

We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world for the week of Oct. 19-25. Check them out below.

ABOVE: Embers blow in the wind as the Kincade Fire burns through the area in Geyserville, California, on Oct. 24, 2019. Fueled by high winds, the Kincade Fire has burned over 7,000 acres in a matter of hours and has prompted evacuations in the Geyserville area. Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Ognen Teofilovski / Reuters

People play with water from a fountain near the “Warrior on a horse” monument in Skopje, North Macedonia, on Oct. 22, 2019.

LUIS ROBAYO via Getty Images

A river otter (lontra longicaudis) of 6 weeks old looks in the mirror during a bath in the Animal Welfare Unit of the Zoo in Cali, Colombia, on Oct. 22, 2019. The baby otter was found abandoned and brought to the Cali Zoo for breeding, for its extensive experience in raising these species.

Patrick Smith via Getty Images

Covered in mud, offensive guard Mike Person #68 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on after making a tackle on defensive back Troy Apke #30 of the Washington team during the third quarter at FedExFieldin Landover, Maryland, on Oct. 20, 2019.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man wearing a chef’s hat runs for cover as anti-government protesters clash with police in Valparaiso, Chile, on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. President Sebastian Pinera made more economic concessions Thursday announcing a freeze on a 9.2% rise in electricity prices until the end of next year, to try to curb a week of deadly protests over price increases and other grievances.

Navesh Chitrakar / Reuters

A woman fills her basket with marigold flowers, used to make garlands and offer prayers, as she plucks them before selling to the market for the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Oct. 25, 2019.

Win McNamee via Getty Images

Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives for testimony before the House Financial Services Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 23, 2019. Zuckerberg testified about Facebook’s proposed cryptocurrency Libra, how his company will handle false and misleading information by political leaders during the 2020 campaign and how it handles its users’ data and privacy.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

An opposition protester yells at soldiers of the National Guard blocking the way to the headquarters of the state electricity company in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. Demonstrators mobilized in support of the inhabitants of the western state of Zulia, which suffers daily power outages that sometimes last more than 20 hours.

Brad Tollefson/Lubbock Avalanche-Journal/AP

Texas Tech’s Ta’Zhawn Henry #26 hurdles over Iowa State’s Tayvonn Kyle #10 during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lubbock, Texas, on Oct. 19, 2019.

Yuri Gripas / Reuters

Congressman Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) looks back at reporters as he enters a secure area as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper testifies in a closed-door deposition as part of the U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 23, 2019.

REUTERS

Tourists climb Uluru, formerly known as Ayers Rock, at Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park in the Northern Territory, Australia, on Oct. 25, 2019. Friday is the last day people will be able to climb Uluru.

Robert Cianflone via Getty Images

Remy Gardner of Australia and Onexox TKKR Sag Team crashes during free practice for the 2019 MotoGP of Australia at Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit in Phillip Island, Australia, on Oct. 25, 2019.

Mohamed Azakir / Reuters

Demonstrators stand on a bridge decorated with a national flag during an anti-government protest along a highway in Jal el-Dib, Lebanon, on Oct. 21, 2019.

Donald Miralle via Getty Images

Triathletes bike on course during the Ironman 70.3 North Carolina in Wilmington, North Carolina, on Oct. 19, 2019.