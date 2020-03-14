14 Amazing Photos You Missed This Week

With the never-stopping news cycle, it’s easy to miss great images that fly under the radar. We’ve got you covered.
We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world for the week of March 7 to 13.
This week we’ve selected images that are not directly related to coronavirus coverage ― for those photos, see our post here.
Above: A bird flies past as the sun sets in Yangon, Myanmar, on March 8.
A woman talks to a Welsh Corgi on Day 3 of the Crufts dog show at the NEC Arena on March 7 in Birmingham, England.
A woman participates in a rally to commemorate International Women’s Day in Montevideo, Uruguay, on March 8.
A man, with his face daubed in colors, wears eye frames made of bamboo straw during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, on March 10.
A man jumps up for a photo at the opening of “Edge,” the Western Hemisphere’s highest outdoor sky deck, in New York City on March 11.
A man prays toward the sea to mourn victims of the March 11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami disaster in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, on March 11, 2020, to mark the nine-year anniversary.
A cowboy herds cattle at the Mercado de Liniers, the country’s largest livestock market, in the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 9.
The “super worm moon” rises above Brooklyn and the Statue of Liberty in New York City on March 9, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey.
People dressed as Smurfs (“Schtroumpfs” in French), a Belgian comic franchise centered on a fictional colony of small, blue, humanlike creatures who live in mushroom-shaped houses in the forest, attend a world record gathering of Smurfs on March 7 in Landerneau, France. The event was controversial because of public health warnings against large gatherings amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Team Junost Junior of Russia performs in the short program during Day 1 of the ISU World Junior Synchronized Skating Championships at Motorpoint Arena on March 13 in Nottingham, England.
Los Angeles Angels players walk past fans holding out baseballs to autograph before a spring training game against the Milwaukee Brewers, on March 8 in Phoenix.
A boy smiles while playing baseball on the street with a friend in Havana, Cuba, on March 11.
Copperhead ridden by Harry Cobden and Easy Game ridden by Danny Mullins fall during the RSA Insurance Novices’ Chase (Grade 1) at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 11 in Cheltenham, England.
A displaced Syrian woman at a camp in Albrdkulai village in the northern countryside of Syria’s Idlib province holds a family portrait showing her as a child (right) on March 13.