14 Breathtaking Photos You Missed This Week

With the ever-changing news cycle, it’s easy to miss great images that fly under the radar. We’ve got you covered.

We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world for the week of May 25 to 31. Check them out below. ABOVE: African American women of the United States Military Academy celebrate at the conclusion of commencement ceremonies in West Point, New York, on May 25, 2019. Credit: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

MADE ALIT SUANTARA via Getty Images

A plume of ash is released as the Mount Agung volcano erupts, seen from the Kubu subdistrict in Karangasem Regency on Indonesia’s resort island of Bali on May 31, 2019.

Shi Tang via Getty Images

Chen Yufei of China celebrates the victory after the women’s single final badminton match against Akane Yamaguchi of Japan during day eight of the Sudirman Cup at Guangxi Sports Center on May 26, 2019 in Nanning, China.

Nathan Chute / Reuters

A woman walks away from a damaged house after several tornadoes touched down, in Linwood, Kansas, on May 29, 2019.

Leah Millis / Reuters

Melodie Loya, 14, competes in the finals of the 92nd annual Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland, on May 30, 2019.

Michael Ciaglo via Getty Images

Spectators watch as the United States Air Force Thunderbirds perform at the United States Air Force Academy graduation ceremony on May 30, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

OLGA MALTSEVA via Getty Images

A dachshund is dressed in an outfit during the eighth annual Dachshunds Parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on May 25, 2019.

HERIKA MARTINEZ via Getty Images

People attend a yoga class during a meeting organized by the YSYoga System community in the Samalayuca Dune Fields in the municipality of Juarez, Chihuahua State, Mexico, on May 25, 2019.

JORGE GUERRERO via Getty Images

A flamenco dancer performs a “Zambra” dance for tourists in the “Cueva de la Rocio” at Sacromonte neighborhood in Granada on May 30, 2019

PRAKASH MATHEMA via Getty Images

Nepali Sherpa women dressed in traditional attire pose for a picture during the 12th International Everest Day in Kathmandu on May 29, 2019. International Everest (Sagarmatha) Day marks the 66th anniversary of the first ascent of Mount Everest in Nepal.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

A masked Kashmiri protester jumps on the hood of an armored vehicle of Indian police as he throw stones at it during a protest in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Friday, May 31, 2019.

Dan Kitwood via Getty Images

Johnathon Haddock, playing the “Garland King,” poses for a portrait before the procession during ‘Castleton Garland Day’ on May 29, 2019 in Castleton, England. The first records of Garland Day date back to the 1700s and though its true origins are not fully understood, it is believed to be an ancient fertility rite with Celtic connections.

Scott Olson via Getty Images

Floodwater from the Mississippi River cuts off the roadway from Missouri into Illinois at the states’ border on May 30, 2019 in Saint Mary, Missouri. The middle section of the United States has been experiencing major flooding since mid-March, especially along the Missouri, Arkansas, and Mississippi Rivers. Towns along the Mississippi River have been experiencing the longest stretch of major flooding from the river in nearly a century.

STR via Getty Images

Indian Muslims offer last congregational Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan on a road in Agartala on May 31, 2019. Muslims around the world took part in the Friday prayers ahead of the Eid al-Fitr festival. The festival marks the end of Ramadan, the timing of which depends on the sighting of the moon.