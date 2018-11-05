Even though she lives in a different time zone, she’s still your first call.
Your patriarchy-smashing BFF means the world to you, but it can be hard to show her that when she’s thousands of miles away. Long distance relationships are hard, but you can make it a little easier with a special gift to remind her that you’re not really that far away.
For the Ann to your Leslie, the wine to your cheese, check out our 14 gift ideas for long-distance BFFs below.
And FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
Share a glass of wine
Etsy
Friendship bracelets, but make them fashion
Etsy
Save up for your next BFF road trip
Amazon
For when you wish you could “hang” out
Etsy
Make their morning with this mug
Etsy
Your friendship is lit… literally
Etsy
For when you want to feel closer to them
Uncommon Goods
Keep them close to your heart
Etsy
It’s wine time
Winc
Help them pick out an important outfit
Amazon
You guys are so #friendshipgoals it needs to be framed
Etsy
TBT to that time you both got piercings
Etsy
Book club, but better
Crate Joy
A pillow placeholder for your person
Etsy
Can’t wait to see each other
Amazon