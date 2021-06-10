HuffPost Finds

14 Quiet Vibrators That Are Still Powerful As Hell

These vibrators pack a punch and will help you get your rocks off without waking anyone up.
By Danielle Healy, Rachel Dunkel, and Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

You’ve been waiting to test out that new vibrator, but before you go to town, there is one concern on your mind: you’re not alone. If you live with roommates or family members, it could be a little challenging to have some solo play without making a lot of noise. From tiny bullets to tapered-tip varieties, these discreet vibrators are here to turn you on whenever, wherever.

A vibrating cock ring
Amazon
Slip this toy on whenever you want to give your package a little boost. It comes with seven thrilling speeds and modes.

Get it for Amazon for $25.96.
A Crave vibrator necklace
The Grommet
It delivers four thrilling speeds and doubles up as a chic piece of jewelry. Wear it while you're out and about, so you can treat yourself to good vibes at any time.

Get it from The Grommet for $69+ (available in rose gold and silver).
An Unbound flexible Bender vibe
Unbound
This adaptable, curved design gets to work on your clitoris, G-spot and other sensitive zones. It has 10 speeds and patterns and is designed to be discreet.

Get it from Unbound for $69 (available in two colors).
A powerful Satisfyer Pro 2
Amazon
This "sensational vacuum" targets your clit with waves and pulsations. It'll do all the work for you, thanks to its hands-free design.

Get it from Amazon for $48.87.
A three-speed Maude vibrator
Maude
Target your clitoris and G-spot with three different vibration levels. It's not noisy and has a water-resistant design, in case you want to have some one-on-one time in your shower.

Get it from Maude for $45 (available in four colors).
A hushed vibrating dildo
Amazon
Get off without waking anyone up, thanks to this waterproof vibe with three vibrating speeds and six vibrating patterns.

Get it from Amazon for $19.69.
A Lelo Mona 2
Amazon
Reviewers love this toy's high vibration intensities (six to be exact) and how it lasts for two hours on a single charge.

Get it from Amazon for $169 (available in three colors).
A beginner-friendly Bellesa & BuzzFeed AirVibe
Bellesa
This toy has all the features you could ask for: internal vibrating, external sucking stimulation, a waterproof design, a rechargeable battery and an adorable case that'll let you take it on the go.

Get it for $69 (ships in two to three weeks).
A tongue-shaped Echo vibrator
Amazon
It's so quiet and packs a powerful punch, thanks to five vibration patterns that'll target your nipples, clit and more sensitive areas.

Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
A wearable G-spot vibrator
Amazon
It comes with a remote control and nine different vibration patterns, so you can turn yourself on with ease.

Get it from Amazon for $26.69.
A compact micro bullet
Amazon
You'll love its whisper-quiet design and self-heating feature that'll heat up solo or partner play.

Get it from Amazon for $11.32+ (available in two colors).
An itty-bitty Satisfyer vibe
Bellesa
It may look like a lipstick tube, but this small vibe is so much more: five speeds and 10 vibration styles will take you on a pleasure ride like no other.

Get it from Bellesa for $49.
A Tulip vibrator
Amazon
Two "lips" gently wrap around your clit, so you can enjoy five intensity levels and 10 patterns however you please.

Get it from Amazon for $44.99 (available in three colors).
And a vibrating butt plug
Amazon
Elevate anal play with this gem that's ribbed and delivers powerful vibrations to your bum.

Get it from Amazon for $23.99.
