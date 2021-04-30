HuffPost Finds

14 Sex Toys Designed For Some Intense Clitoral Stimulation

Waterproof vibes, double stimulators and more sex toys that'll leave you feeling oh-so-good.
By Katy Herman and Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

Adding a little variety to your sex toy drawer can be fun. If you’re looking for more clitoral stimulation, there many great options. From the popular Satisfyer Pro 2+ to tongue-like vibrators, these sex toys will hit the spot when it comes to solo and partner play.

A Satisfyer Pro 2+
This touch-free, waterproof toy provides similar sensations to oral sex without actually touching your clitoris. It stimulates with 10 different vibration intensities, and you can choose from 11 pressure wave intensities.

Promising review: "I am on medications that inhibit my sex drive and I was a bit skeptical about this purchase since other devices have been disappointing. This one, however, is just about perfect. The suction power is adjustable (why does it even have a level one?) and you’ll want to play around with it to find what works for you. A little bit of lubrication will help out tremendously. Unlike vibrators which can numb the clitoris, the Satisfyer awakens and nurtures. Multiple orgasms ARE a thing!" — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $49.94.
A rechargeable and waterproof option
The Womanizer Red Duo Rechargeable G-Spot and Clitoral Stimulator provides external and internal stimulation, so you can enjoy blended orgasms whenever you want. There are 12 different intensity levels and it comes with two different-sized heads to help you achieve the perfect fit.

Promising review: "I have to say my girlfriend is amazed by just how quick she comes...I have watched her play and she just has multiple orgasms every time. A very satisfied customer and a very jealous boyfriend..!!" — Lovehoney customer

Get it from Lovehoney for $219.99 (available in four colors) or from Amazon for $208.05 (available in four colors).
A PlusOne Air Pulsing Arouser
This pretty pink gem mimics sucking sensations and can be used in the shower for solo pleasure sessions.

Promising review: "Avid toy user here, and this one is amazing for clitoral stimulation. It has 5 different settings which allow you to up the intensity if desired. It does have suction, but if you are expecting strong suction, you won’t find that here. Even still, it’s worth every penny. This is hands down my favorite toy and the one I go for every single time. I use it multiple times a week and sometimes daily. It holds a charge for a while even with extended use. Highly recommend!" — hazel75

Get it from Amazon for $29.98 or Target for $37.99. Target is offering curbside pickup through their app.
A super satisfying version with two stimulation features
One end replicates the feeling of clitoral suction while the other functions as a classic vibe, providing multiple pleasure options.

Promising review: "Better than actual sex! This thing is AMAZING! I have two other toys, and they don't compare to the amount of pleasure this thing gives me. It has never been easy for me to get off, but this things makes coming a breeze. I have already suggested it to two of my friends and they can't wait to get one of their own to try out after I told them my experience. For anyone who has had trouble finishing, this is the toy for you. It's easy to clean but very loud." — Alli

Get it from Amazon for $54.99 (available in periwinkle and purple).
A We-Vibe Melt that syncs with your smartphone
Feel free to use this solo or with your long-distance partner, because it pairs with an app that they can control from any location with Wi-Fi.

Promising review: "Must-have. I purchased this as I'm unable to see my boyfriend due to the lockdown. We were having regular phone sex via video chat, but we wanted to feel more connected. I'm a sucker for clitoral stimulation, so when I saw he can control the toy and how it will feel against my clit from his house, I had to buy it. It was packaged well and easy to use. It's made from super soft silicone, which feels very sensual against the skin. It's easy to clean and store. It wasn't very loud on the low to middle settings... He feels really turned on controlling my orgasms even from somewhere else. Highly recommend for people who are away from their partners." — Tattooed Barbie

Get it from Lovehoney for $149.99 or Amazon for $141.55.
A shower-friendly sleek option
This sleek toy is USB-rechargeable, made with a waterproof material and provides eight different intensity levels for some fun shower or bath play.

Promising review: "I cannot recommend this highly enough. If you doubled the price and it broke, I'd still buy it again in a heartbeat. Worth every penny. I'm a 30-year-old woman only recently getting comfortable with my own body and pleasure. I've felt a lot of shame and stigma around sex for most of my life that I'm trying to tackle now. I have never felt comfortable touching myself, particularly internally, so I bought this clit stimulator based on the reviews here. I have never felt pleasure like this solo before. It's unlike any other toy. It's a completely new sensation. I don't worry using it in my shared house, because it doesn't buzz. It just does a pretty quiet 'chug chug chug' noise (although it can get slightly louder when away from your clit/not against your skin at higher settings). I've never experienced multiple orgasms until today. Usually I come once and I'm done. Not so with this." — LilyWarren

Get it from Lovehoney for $129.99 or Amazon for $122.55.
The BuzzFeed x Bellesa Pebble
If you're looking to get your rocks off, this easy-to-hold toy has five vibration speeds and five suction levels for ah-mazing sensations.

Promising review: "This thing totally blew my mind!! Great design, fits in the hand perfectly, and it’s like having two toys in one with the sucking and the vibration, which operate independently. It’s small but powerful. Worth every penny!" — CW

Pre-order it from Bellesa for $59.
A penguin-shaped air pulse toy
This whimsical cutie has 11 different settings that'll deliver a heavenly combo of suction and pulsing.

Promising review: "This is freaking awesome! Rechargeable, quiet, cute and fun. This toy makes me happy to be single and feel sorry for any woman who has to have sex with another person instead of using one of these! What a modern convenience. Highly recommend." — janis winters

Get it from Amazon for $49.95.
An internal and external combo toy
Ten suction modes and 10 vibration modes will make you think "10 out of 10" the next time you want to give yourself the ultimate treatment.

Promising review: "I'd give this 10 stars if I could! I was going out on a limb trying this, as I knew I liked the clitoral stimulation but wasn't sure about the G-spot. I got a coupon and it was already half the price of a competing model with similar design, so I went for it. I can't put it down, it's almost getting out of hand. But after several earth-shattering orgasms, I'd say this is a winner. Stay hydrated my friends." — Mary

Get it from Bellesa for $119.
An Unbound Puff
This easy-to-use compact vibe comes with five intensity speeds and mimics sucking sensations for one heck of a pleasure session.

Promising review: "Where have you been all my life?! I have no words. Whenever I touched myself or used a dildo, I never felt completely satisfied. Now I can literally orgasm whenever I want. That’s incredible. 🤩" — N.O.

Get it from Unbound for $46 (available in two colors).
A multifunction body pump
It has interchangeable heads for your clit, nipples and vulva, plus seven vibration settings that'll get you pumped for solo play.

Promising review: "WOW. I don't even know where to start...the possibilities with this thing seem endless. I had no idea I could make myself so sensitive? It's truly been a game-changer for me and my partner. Very happy with this purchase!" — Jana

Get it from Bellesa for $119 (available in two colors).
A BuzzFeed x Bellesa AirVibe
This toy has all the features you could ask for: internal vibrating, external sucking stimulation, a waterproof design, a rechargeable battery and an adorable case that'll let you take it with you on the go.

Promising review: "I bought this hearing all the great reviews and I was eager to try it. I loved the packaging and the colors — beautifully made. Decided to use before my morning shower and get the day going. Once I pressed on, not even three minutes in, my eyes ROLLED, my knees BUCKLED, and I had to catch myself. I held in what could've been a loud scream! I managed to somehow get it off and laughed so hard because had I not, orgasms would've kept coming. This thing is powerful and magical!! Best purchase of my life." — DJ

Get it from Bellesa for $69.
An oral-stimulating vibrator
With a "licking" tongue attachment, suction and vibration, you'll be thinking, "where have you been all my life?" while you take your pleasure session to new heights.

Promising review: "This one here is something. Once it’s in the correct spot...my goodness. Good investment. The suction is superb and the different levels of tongue stimulation are a wild mix. Lip biting, eye rolling good. Get one. You won’t regret it!" — DeAnna

Get it from Hart's Desires for $149.99+ (available in two colors).
And a Satisfyer One Night Stand
This toy is disposable, under $10, and has four intensities that'll be a sweet intro to suction sensations. It can run for up to 90 minutes.

Promising review: "I am not deprived in the oral department by any means but I can sometimes take a while to get there. We’ve always wanted to try one of these toys and you can’t beat the price point here. I wasn’t sure what to expect and I wasn’t expecting much. But OMG! This little thing set me off in less than 10 seconds. The 90 minute battery life will last forever at that rate." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Satisfyer or Amazon for $9.95.

