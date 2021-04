A We-Vibe Melt that syncs with your smartphone

Feel free to use this solo or with your long-distance partner, because it pairs with an app that they can control from any location with Wi-Fi."Must-have.We were having regular phone sex via video chat, but we wanted to feel more connected. I'm a sucker for clitoral stimulation, so when I saw he can control the toy and how it will feel against my clit from his house, I had to buy it. It was packaged well and easy to use. It's made from super soft silicone, which feels very sensual against the skin. It's easy to clean and store. It wasn't very loud on the low to middle settings... He feels really turned on controlling my orgasms even from somewhere else. Highly recommend for people who are away from their partners." — Tattooed Barbie