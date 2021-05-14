14 Striking Photos You Missed This Week

During the ever-changing news cycle, it’s easy to miss captivating images that fly under the radar. Fortunately, we have you covered.

We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world this past week. Check them out below. Above: Fireworks explode over Moscow during the celebration of Victory Day on Sunday, which marked the 76th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe.

JAAFAR ASHTIYEH/AFP via Getty Images

Palestinian youths push a rubbish container, which they used as a barricade during confrontations with Israeli security forces on Friday. A Palestinian man was killed during a confrontation with Israeli soldiers near the northern West Bank city of Nablus, the Palestinian health ministry said, as violence soars in the occupied territories.

GLENN ARCOS/AFP via Getty Images

Firefighters work to put out a fire that affected dozens of homes at two migrant camps in Antofagasta, Chile, on Thursday.

Andreea Alexandru via AP

Ballerinas of the National Opera in Bucharest, Romania, perform during the avant premiere staging of the comic ballet “Coppelia” on Wednesday. The Bucharest opera, along with theaters, are restarting performances with spectators as Romania is relaxing its COVID-19 restrictions.

Dmitri Lovetsky via AP

A woman cries during the funeral of Elvira Ignatieva, a teacher who was killed during a school shooting in Kazan, Russia, on Tuesday. Russian officials say several other people were killed, including students and a school worker, and that more than 20 others were hospitalized.

Gregory Bull via AP

Officials take photos along the U.S.-Mexico border. The number of unaccompanied children encountered on the U.S. border in April eased from an all-time high a month earlier, while more adults were found coming without families, authorities said Tuesday.

Ariel Schalit via AP

An Israeli attack helicopter flying on Thursday.

JONATHAN ERNST via REUTERS

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) speaks to reporters on Wednesday after being removed from her House GOP leadership post.

Muhammad Sajjad via AP

Muslim girls display their hands, painted with traditional henna, in Peshawar, Pakistan, on Thursday. They celebrated Eid al-Fitr holidays, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP via Getty Images

Russian servicemen march on Dvortsovaya Square during the Victory Day military parade in Saint Petersburg on Sunday.

PEDRO NUNES via REUTERS

The Sporting CP team bus drives past fans celebrating after winning the Primeira Liga in Lisbon, Portugal, on Tuesday.

Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury is introduced as a starter against the St. Louis Blues at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday.

BRUNO KELLY via REUTERS

Amauri Ramos and Edmara Ramos on Saturday visit the grave of their father, Edson Fonseca Ramos, who died due to COVID-19, in Manaus, Brazil.

KARIM SAHIB/AFP via Getty Images

Muslim worshippers listen to the Eid al-Fitr morning prayer sermon at Dubai’s Eid Musalla on Thursday.