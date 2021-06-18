14 Striking Photos You Missed This Week

During the ever-changing news cycle, it’s easy to miss captivating images that fly under the radar. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered.

We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world this past week. Check them out below. Above: A demonstrator in Bogota falls as they are hit by water cannon shot by riot police on June 12 during ongoing protests against the government of Colombian President Iván Duque. Dozens of people have been killed amid a crackdown on demonstrations that erupted around the country on April 28, initially against a tax hike that would have mostly affected the working and middle classes, but which have morphed into a major anti-government movement.

Ross D. Franklin via AP

Hikers pause to watch the sunset at Papago Park in Phoenix on June 15 during a heat wave in which temperatures reached 115 degrees.

MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images

A Palestinian protester throws a burning projectile toward Israeli forces during a demonstration east of Gaza City by the border with Israel on June 15 to protest the Israeli far-right March of the Flags in Jerusalem’s Old City, an event that celebrates the anniversary of Israel’s 1967 occupation of East Jerusalem.

PETER CZIBORRA via Action Images via Reuters

Royal Ascot attendee Yulia Shirokova dons extravagant headwear before the races in Ascot, England.

STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Members of the Household Cavalry march ahead of a military ceremony to mark the official birthday of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle on June 12.

Alessandra Tarantino via AP

Visitors ride a roller coaster at Cinecitta World amusement park in Rome on the day of its reopening on June 17. Amusement parks had been closed since Oct. 25, 2020, when Italy’s second national lockdown started.

MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images

A security guard takes a break as the sun rises behind the Taj Mahal on June 16 after it reopened to visitors following authorities easing COVID-19 restrictions in Agra, India.

Patrick Semansky via AP

President Joe Biden meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 16.

Charlie Riedel via AP

The crescent moon sets beyond spinning rides at a traveling carnival in Lenexa, Kansas, on June 13.

Tibor Illyes/Pool via AP

Supporters of Hungary at the Euro 2020 soccer championship cheer before the group F match between Hungary and Portugal at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on June 15.

ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images

A woman dressed in a Baroque period costume poses for a photograph in the park of the Palace of Versailles, southwest of Paris, on June 12 during the reopening of the “Night Fountains Show” (“Grandes Eaux Nocturnes”) and the “Royal Serenade” events.

Ueslei Marcelino via REUTERS

A child shows his gloves as he plays soccer in the neighborhood of Estrutural in Brasilia one day before the start of the Copa America in Brazil on June 12.

MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images

Argentina’s Giovani Lo Celso (left) is challenged by Chile’s Erick Pulgar during their CONMEBOL Copa America 2021 soccer tournament group phase match at the Nilton Santos Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on June 14.

Ringo H.W. Chiu via AP

A skateboarder is silhouetted against the sunset at a skate park in the Venice Beach section of Los Angeles on June 16. An unusually early and long-lasting heat wave has brought triple-digit temperatures to a large swath of the U.S. Southwest, raising concerns that such extreme weather could become the new normal amid a decadeslong drought.