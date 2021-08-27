14 Striking Photos You Missed This Week

With the ever-changing news cycle, it’s easy to miss captivating images that fly under the radar. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered.

We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world this past week. Check them out: Above: Russian honor guards look on after the opening ceremony of the International Military-Technical Forum “Army-2021” held in the Patriot Park, Kubinka, near Moscow, on Aug. 23.

Ringo H.W. Chiu via AP

Homeowner Jose Lamas, right, and his daughter Astrid Covarrubias survey the charred debris left in his burned-out home from the South Fire in Lytle Creek, north of Rialto, California, on Aug. 25.

APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images

A man falls down a pyramid of crates while participating in the “milk crate challenge” in Venice, California, on Aug. 24. The milk crate challenge, where participants walk up a pyramid of milk crates, has gone viral in recent days on social media. Some doctors have warned that injuries from the challenge are putting more stress on hospitals at a time when emergency rooms nationwide are overwhelmed because of the surge in coronavirus.

Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP

Dr. Brooke Decker, left, argues with Dana Gibson, right, about Gibson’s opposition to a mask mandate for students before the North Allegheny School District school board regarding the district’s mask policy at North Allegheny Senior High School in McCandless, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 25.

YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images

Australia’s Rowan Crothers reacts after winning the final of men’s 50m freestyle (S10) at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Aug. 25.

AFP via Getty Images

Afghan people walk along fences as they arrive in Pakistan through a border crossing point in Chaman on Aug. 24, following the Taliban’s military takeover of Afghanistan.

PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images

This picture, taken Aug. 23, shows Japanese para-canoeist Masaaki Suwa, who missed the cut for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, posing for a photograph at a train station in Tokyo. As the Paralympic Games begin, Japan’s efforts to improve accessibility and inclusion are under scrutiny, with many arguing there is still plenty of work to do.

WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images

Wounded women arrive at a hospital for treatment after two explosions outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 26.

Eraldo Peres via AP

Indigenous men take part in the “Luta pela Vida,” or Struggle for Life mobilization for Indigenous rights outside the Supreme Court in Brasilia, Brazil, on Aug. 24. Indigenous groups are protesting a Supreme Court ruling that they say could undermine rights to their lands.

MOHAMMED HUWAIS/AFP via Getty Images

A youth performs a stunt with a bicycle as cyclists ride from the historic center of the Huthi rebel-held Yemeni capital, Sanaa, on Aug. 25, bound for the northern Saada province about 200 miles away. Dozens of Yemeni cyclists hit the road on Aug. 25 with a shared goal: to spread peace in a country that has been embroiled in conflict for over seven years. Saada is one of the areas devastated by the ongoing war between the government and the Huthi rebels.

MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images

Palestinian demonstrators and journalists run from tear gas fired by Israeli security forces during a protest along the border fence, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, on Aug. 25.

JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

U.S. President Joe Biden takes questions from the press as he delivers remarks on the terror attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport, and the U.S. service members and Afghan victims killed and wounded, in the East Room of the White House, Washington, D.C., on Aug. 26.

Wilfredo Lee via AP

Washington Nationals shortstop Alcides Escobar falls into the stands as he attempts to catch a foul ball hit by the Miami Marlins’ Jesus Sanchez during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Miami on Aug. 24.

Rafiq Maqbool via AP

A woman sells balloons at a Juhu beach in Mumbai, India, on Aug. 24.