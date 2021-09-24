14 Striking Photos You Missed This Week

With the ever-changing news cycle, it’s easy to miss captivating images that fly under the radar. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered.

We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world this past week. Check them out: Above: A United States Border Patrol agent on horseback tries to stop a Haitian migrant from entering an encampment on the banks of the Rio Grande near the Acuna Del Rio International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas, on Sept. 19.

YASIN AKGUL/AFP via Getty Images

This photograph shows large stone head statues at the archaeological site of Mount Nemrut in Adiyaman, southeastern Turkey, on Sept. 17. This UNESCO World Heritage Site is on a 2,134-meter-high mountain including giant, 10-meter high seated statues of King Antiochus I surrounded by ancient gods, including Zeus and Apollo, and was discovered in 1881 by a German engineer.

Natacha Pisarenko/AP

A couple dances tango at a milonga venue in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Sept. 23.

PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images

A man carries a child on his shoulders as Haitian migrants cross the Rio Grande river between Ciudad Acuna, Coahuila state, Mexico, and Del Rio, Texas, on Sept. 23.

KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images

Ibrahim Bilal, an Egyptian artist, sculpts a miniature figurine of the mask of Ancient Egyptian Pharaoh Tutankhamun on the tip of a pencil, at a workshop in the town of Rosetta (Rashid) in northern Egypt, on Sept. 18.

DESIREE MARTIN/AFP via Getty Images

Lava flows approach houses as the Mount Cumbre Vieja erupts in El Paso, spewing out columns of smoke, ash and lava as seen from Los Llanos de Aridane on the Canary island of La Palma, on Sept. 19.

SpaceX via AP

In this image taken provided by SpaceX, a capsule carrying four people parachutes into the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida coast on Sept. 18. The all-amateur crew was the first to circle the world without a professional astronaut.

ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

A general view seen from the 123-story Lotte World Tower skyscraper shows residential buildings in Seoul on Sept. 22.

PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images

Mexican police patrol near the Rio Grande river in Ciudad Acuna, Coahuila state, Mexico, on Sept. 23.

DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP via Getty Images

A Syrian student walks to school past damaged buildings in the northern city of Raqqa on Sept. 23.

Noah Berger/AP

Flames burn up a tree as part of the Windy Fire in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia National Forest, California, on Sept. 19.

PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images

In this aerial view, Haitian migrants queue to receive food at a shelter in Ciudad Acuna, Coahuila State, Mexico, on Sept. 23.

Charlie Riedel/AP

Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Yohan Ramirez throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sept. 19.

Michael Probst/AP

Stars shine above a tree in the Taunus region near Neu Anspach, Germany, on Sept. 19.