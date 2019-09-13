14-Year-Old Kenyan Girl Dies By Suicide After Teacher Allegedly Period-Shamed Her

“She had nothing to use as a pad. When the blood stained her clothes, she was told to leave the classroom and stand outside,” Koech said.

Local police told BBC the girl’s death is currently under investigation.

Female members of Parliament came together on Wednesday to protest at the Ministry of Education in the wake of the girl’s death.

“Together with fellow Women MPs, we’ve laid siege at the Ministry of Education in protest of the 14 year old girl who committed suicide after a female teacher publicly ridiculed her for soiling her clothes with her [period],” MP Esther Passaris tweeted.