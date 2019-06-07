14 Amazing Photos You Missed This Week

With the ever-changing news cycle, it’s easy to miss great images that fly under the radar. We’ve got you covered.

We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world for the week of June 1 to 7. Check them out below. ***

ABOVE: Veteran David Edwards attends a commemoration service on the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings on June 6, 2019, in Arromanches Les Bains, France.

Sarah Holm/The Virginian-Pilot/AP

Del. Kelly Fowler holds her daughter Sophie, 6, in front of the row of crosses at the memorial located by Building 11 of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Virginia Beach, Va. Twelve crosses were placed at the memorial to honor the 12 victims of the mass shooting that took place at the center several days earlier.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

People in Sutamarchan, Colombia, throw tomatoes at each other during the annual “Gran Tomatina Colombiana,” which translates to the Great Colombian Tomato Fight, on June 2, 2019. Hundreds of people attended the event and local farmers reportedly donated 35 tons of tomatoes. Children and adults enjoyed a battle that continues to draw both Colombian and foreign participants each year.

Jens Meyer/AP

A British Shorthair cat waits during the jury session at the international pedigree dog and purebred cat exhibition in Erfurt, Germany, Sunday, June 2, 2019. The exhibition and the competitions included more than 3,600 dogs and around 160 cats, along with their owners, and 49 breed judges from 15 different countries.

Christopher Furlong via Getty Images

A Union Flag is planted alongside crosses on Gold Beach at Mulberry harbour on the morning of the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings on June 6, 2019, in Arromanches Les Bains, France. June 6 is the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings, which saw 156,000 troops from the allied countries, including the United Kingdom and the United States, join forces to launch an audacious attack on the beaches of Normandy. These assaults are credited with the eventual defeat of Nazi Germany.

Alexander Drago / Reuters

Congressional staffers load in Max the Moose into the office of Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), before the 10th annual Experience New Hampshire reception, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 4, 2019.

Gene J. Puskar/AP

The Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich scores from third during the first inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Carlos Jasso / Reuters

A Central American child plays on a hallway of the Catholic shelter “San Francisco Javier Church,” which gives temporary shelter to asylum-seekers from Central America countries released by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection due to overcrowded facilities, in Laredo, Texas on June 4, 2019.

James D. Morgan via Getty Images

Fire crews at a home, which has been engulfed in fire on Ormiston Avenue on June 2, 2019, in North Sydney, Australia. Over 50 firefighters and nine fire engines together with ambulance paramedics have been at the scene of the fire which began Sunday evening.

Christian Hartmann / Reuters

Paratroopers jump during a commemorative parachute jump over Sannerville in Normandy as France prepares to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day, France, June 5, 2019.

David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/AP

Emily Kientzel empties the water out of her grandmother Joan FitzGerald’s boot that filled with floodwater from the Mississippi River, as they check on the home of a friend outside of Portage des Sioux, Missouri, Sunday, June 2, 2019. The pair are standing on the second story balcony of the home that has more than a foot of water in it.

Ulet Ifansasti via Getty Images

Muslims walk as they attend Eid Al-Fitr prayer on “sea of sands” at Parangkusumo beach on June 5, 2019, in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr with their families with feasts to mark the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting.

Alpaslan Korukcu/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Hot air balloons glide over Goreme district on the first day of Eid al-Fitr during early morning at the historical Cappadocia region, located in Central Anatolia’s Nevsehir province, Turkey on June 4, 2019. Cappadocia is known as a region which attracts tourists with hot air balloon rides over its cone-shaped rock formations.

Czarek Sokolowski/AP

People take part in a rally, in Gdansk, Poland, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Poland marked the 30th anniversary of partly-free elections that contributed to the fall of communism, but the country is still divided over its legacy.