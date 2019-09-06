15 Amazing Photos You Missed This Week

With the ever-changing news cycle, it’s easy to miss great images that fly under the radar. We’ve got you covered.

We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world for the week of Aug. 31 to Sept. 6. Check them out below.

ABOVE: A man walks among debris at the Mudd neighborhood, devastated after Hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, Sept. 6, 2019. Credit: Marco Bello/Reuters

RAUL ARBOLEDA via Getty Images

A Colombian Huitoto indigenous man poses for a picture inside a “maloca” —ancestral community house — before the Presidential Summit for the Amazon on Sept. 5, 2019, in Leticia, Colombia.

Handout . / Reuters

Ray Woolley, right, diver and World War II veteran, is seen underwater during an attempt to break a new diving record as he turns 96 by taking the plunge at the Zenobia, a cargo ship wreck off the Cypriot town of Larnaca, Cyprus, Aug. 31, 2019.

STR via Getty Images

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 6, 2019, shows university freshmen practicing folding quilts during a military education and training session on a university campus in Yangzhou in China’s eastern Jiangsu province.

Callaghan O'Hare / Reuters

Ashton Hernandez-Verbejo rests his head in his mother’s lap as people gather for a vigil following Saturday’s shooting in Odessa, Texas, on Sept. 1, 2019.

VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO via Getty Images

Kyrgyz dancers wearing traditional costumes perform during the celebrations marking the 28th anniversary of Kyrgyzstan’s independence from the Soviet Union at the Ala-Too Square in Bishkek on Aug. 31, 2019.

ODD ANDERSEN via Getty Images

Activists dressed up as bees protest against the use of pesticides in nature reserves on Sept. 4, 2019, in front of the Chancellery in Berlin, where the weekly cabinet meeting was taking place, with talks focusing on insect protection and animal welfare.

Thomas Peter / Reuters

Players reach for the ball in a basketball game during the FIBA World Cup between Ivory Coast and China at Wukesona Arena in Beijing, China, on Aug. 31, 2019.

Navesh Chitrakar / Reuters

A worker fumigates a resident area to prevent the spread of the dengue fever and other mosquito-borne diseases in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 5, 2019.

Yana Paskova via Getty Images

A paradegoer walks in the annual West Indian Day Parade on Sept. 2, 2019, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The annual celebration of Caribbean culture is one of the largest of its kind and features dozens of floats and costumed participants that make their way down Flatbush Avenue.

GUILLAUME SOUVANT via Getty Images

Young female Indian Rhinoceros, which was born on Aug. 28, 2019, plays with its mother named Henna, inside their internal enclosure, at The Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignan-sur-Cher, central France, on Sept. 2, 2019.

Mario Tama via Getty Images

People embrace at Santa Barbara Harbor at a makeshift memorial for victims of the Conception boat fire on Sept. 3, 2019, in Santa Barbara, California.

TIZIANA FABI via Getty Images

The mascot Eagle of Lazio’s football team flies over the stadium prior to the Italian Serie A football match Lazio Roma vs AS Roma on Sept. 1, 2019, at the Olympic stadium in Rome.

Ints Kalnins/Reuters

People take a picture of a wall painting in the Telliskivi Creative City in the renovated former industrial quarter in Tallinn, Estonia, on Sept. 6, 2019.

CHRISTOF STACHE via Getty Images

A sunflower with missing seeds depicting a smile is seen in a field near the small Bavarian village of Groebenzell, southern Germany, on a sunny Sept. 4, 2019.