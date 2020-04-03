15 Amazing Photos You Missed This Week

With the news continuing to revolve around the coronavirus pandemic, it’s easy to miss great images that fly under the radar. We’ve got you covered.
We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world for the week of March 28 to April 3. Check them out below.
Above: A volunteer arranges lit candles in a formation to read “Fight COVID-19” during the Earth Hour environmental campaign near a catholic church in Borongan City, in the Eastern Samar province of the Philippines, on March 28.
Buddhist monks wear face shields amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19, the diseased caused by the coronavirus, as they collect alms on April 1 in Bangkok, Thailand.
School buses sit parked in a lot as schools remain closed due to the coronavirus on March 30 in Providence, Rhode Island.
Window lights are illuminated in the shape of a heart at the InterContinental San Francisco Hotel on April 1 in San Francisco, California.
This combination of pictures created and taken on April 2 shows medical staffers, treating COVID-19 coronavirus patients at Saint George Hospital University Medical Centre in the the Lebanese capital Beirut, posing for pictures during break time.
Tarek Bashasha, a 49-year-old artist, plays the clarinet to entertain people at their homes, during a countrywide lockdown to combat the spread of COVID-19 in Lebanon on March 29.
Jason Baird is seen dressed as Spiderman during his daily exercise to cheer up local children in Stockport, as the spread of COVID-19 continues, in Stockport, Britain, April 1.
NHS workers applaud on the streets outside Chelsea and Westminster Hospital during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues on April 2 in London.
An aerial drone view from a drone shows farm workers as they fill up bins in the back of a truck with zucchini as they harvest on the Sam Accursio & Son’s Farm on April 1 in Florida City, Florida.
A man flashes the peace sign while jogging with an Italian flag on March 28 in Baltimore, Maryland. Many of the streets in the city are empty due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Police inspector Rajesh Babu (C) wearing a coronavirus-themed helmet speaks to motorists at a checkpoint during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the coronavirus in Chennai, India, on March 28.
Father Vagner Moraes celebrates a Mass at an empty Holy Spirit Church amid the coronavirus pandemic on April 2 in Osasco, Brazil.
A dog peeks out as a Taco Bell employee delivers an order to a customer at the drive-up window of the restaurant on March 31 in Hollywood, Florida.
An Emirati man, wearing a protective face mask, walks past street art in Dubai on March 28.
Mohamed Aly, a keeper at the Giza Zoo, touches the hand of a chimpanzee called “Jolia” as she reaches through the cage bars April 2. The zoo, on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, was closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.