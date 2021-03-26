15 Amazing Photos You Missed This Week

Amid the ever-changing news cycle, it’s easy to miss great images that fly under the radar. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered.

We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world for the past week. Check them out below. Above: People watch as lava flows from an eruption of a volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland late on Wednesday, March 24. Iceland’s latest volcano eruption is quickly attracting crowds of people hoping to get close to the gentle lava flows. The eruption in Geldingadalur, near Iceland’s capital Reykjavik, is not seen as a threat to nearby towns and the slow flows mean people can get close without too much risk.

HANNAH BEIER/REUTERS

Stefany Stuber, 40, a Korean American who speaks with her daughter Olivia Metzler, 7, about recent attacks on Asian Americans, looks at her phone while her daughter brushes her teeth in Philadelphia, March 23.

OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images

Turkish anti-riot police officers detain protesters during a demonstration in support of Bogazici University students ― arrested as they were protesting the nomination of a university rector appointed by the Turkish president ― in front of Istanbul’s courthouse on March 26.

Clodagh Kilcoyne/REUTERS

A member of Extinction Rebellion Red Rebel Brigade protests against fracking outside Government Buildings in Dublin, March 23.

Gene J. Puskar/AP

In this Friday, March 19, photo, an airliner lands at Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Florida. On March 21, more than 1.5 million people streamed through U.S. airport security checkpoints, the largest number since the pandemic tightened its grip on the United States more than a year ago. However, passenger traffic remains far below 2019 levels.

AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS

Ultra-Orthodox Jews are silhouetted as they take part in the “Mayim Shelanu” ceremony in which water is collected from a natural spring for the preparation of matza, the traditional unleavened bread eaten during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover, as Israel begins to emerge from coronavirus closures, near Jerusalem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, March 25.

JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Lava flows from Guatemalas Pacaya Volcano in La Brena farm at Patrocinio village, San Vicente Pacaya, some 60 kilometres south of Guatemala City, on March 25.

OLIVIER MORIN/AFP via Getty Images

French freediver Arthur Guerin-Boeri, 36, poses after setting a new CMAS World record for freediving under ice, by swimming 120 metres (394 feet) with one breath in three minutes, wearing a wetsuit but without flippers or gloves, in a lake in Heinola, Finland, on March 25. Eight holes spaced 20 metres apart were made in the frozen sheet of ice covering the lake with a guideline for safety. Air temperature was 6 degrees Centigrade, water temperature 2.

Suez Canal Authority via AP

This photo released by the Suez Canal Authority on Thursday, March 25, shows a backhoe trying to dig out the keel of the Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship wedged across the Suez Canal and blocking traffic in the vital waterway. An operation is underway to try to free the ship, which imperiled global shipping as at least 150 other vessels idled, waiting for the obstruction to clear.

JURE MAKOVEC/AFP via Getty Images

Norway’s Daniel Andre Tande falls during the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup Flying Hill Individual competition in Planica, Slovenia, on March 25.

Butch Dill/AP

Residents survey damage to homes after a tornado touched down south of Birmingham, Alabama, damaging multiple homes, Thursday, March 25. Authorities reported major tornado damage south of Birmingham as strong storms moved through the state. The governor issued an emergency declaration as meteorologists warned that more twisters were likely on their way.

CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images

The sun rises in front of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro on March 24. Christ the Redeemer is celebrating its 90th anniversary in October and is undergoing restoration work to ensure that it looks its best for the public and visiting tourists.

LUKAS COCH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

A photo shows flood damage in the Windsor area of greater Sydney on March 24.

INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images

A girl reacts as a health worker takes her nasal swab sample for COVID-19 coronavirus rapid antigen test as mandated by the civic authorities in Mumbai on March 22.

Charlie Riedel/AP

A woman is silhouetted by the setting sun as she crosses a street on the first day of spring Saturday, March 20, in San Antonio, Texas.