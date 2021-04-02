15 Amazing Photos You Missed This Week

Amid the ever-changing news cycle, it’s easy to miss great images that fly under the radar. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered.

We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world for the past week. Check them out below. Above: Turkish police officers try to detain a student as a woman pulls him away during a demonstration in support of Bogazici University students on April 1 at Kadikoy in Istanbul. Turkish police detained students protesting the Turkish president’s appointment of a party loyalist as rector of the elite Bogazici University, and against the detention of dozens of fellow protesting students the previous week.

EDGARD GARRIDO/REUTERS

A mother and her son, migrants from Honduras, walk after crossing the Rio Bravo river to turn themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol agents to request asylum in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on March 29.

Ariel Schalit/AP

A Christian carries a cross as he walks along the Via Dolorosa toward the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, traditionally believed by many to be the site of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, during the Good Friday procession in Jerusalem’s old city on April 2.

Morry Gash/AP

Baylor’s DiJonai Carrington shoots past UConn’s Paige Bueckers during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Elite Eight round of the Women’s NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on March 29.

HALLDOR KOLBEINS/AFP/Getty Images

Sunday hikers walking along in the Geldingadalur valley are wearing headlights as they make their way to and from the site of a volcano eruption on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland on March 28. A week on, big crowds of Sunday hikers flocked to the Fagradalsfjall area to see up close Iceland’s latest volcano eruption, not far from Iceland’s capital Reykjavik.

STR/AFP/Getty Images

Mourners pray during the funeral of a protester, who died amid a crackdown by security forces on demonstrations against the military coup, in Taunggyi in Myanmar’s Shan state, on March 29.

CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP/Getty Images

Women in black and wearing the traditional Mantilla pose at the Macarena arch close to La Macarena Basilica, in Seville, Spain, on April 1.

VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO/AFP/Getty Images

Kyrgyz riders play the traditional Central Asian sport of Kok-Boru (Gray Wolf) or Buzkashi (Goat Grabbing) in the village of Sokuluk, Kyrgyzstan, on March 30. Kok-Boru is a traditional horse game where mounted players compete for points by maneuvering a stuffed sheepskin into the opponents’ goalpost.

KEREM YUCEL/AFP/Getty Images

Demonstrators hold signs honoring George Floyd and other victims of racism as they gather during a protest outside Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis, on March 28. Opening arguments begin on Monday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the white police officer accused of killing George Floyd, a Black man whose death was captured on video and touched off protests against racial injustice across the United States and the world.

LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP/Getty Images

A woman walks on a hill overlooking the ancient Acropolis in Athens on April 1, a day after Greece said it would reopen most shops and relax leisure restrictions despite persistently high COVID-19 deaths and infections that have put its health system under major strain.

INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP/Getty Images

A pedestrian walks past a mural of Michelangelo’s fresco painting the “Creation of Adam,” depicting a hand with a soap bottle, to spread awareness about the coronavirus, in Mumbai on March 31.

NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV/AFP/Getty Images

A shepherd leads his flock near the village of Chemish, in the heart of Bulgaria’s northwestern region, the poorest one in the European Union, on March 30.

MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images

Dr. Annalisa Giordano, part of a special care unit in Cuneo, Italy, visits a patient presenting symptoms of COVID-19 on March 29.

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images

Canada’s Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha perform during the free ice dance skating event at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Stockholm on March 27.

Charlie Riedel/AP

A couple are silhouetted against the rising full moon as they gather in a park in Kansas City, on March 28.