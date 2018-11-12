15 Useful Gifts For College Students They'll Use At School And Beyond

Between cramming for exams, tailgating at football games, studying late into the night, and switching majors again (and again), college kids have a lot of different lives to juggle.

This holiday season, consider surprising your college kid with a something they can use at school and beyond, and that might make their next study session a bit easier. Whether it’s food storage containers so they can stock up on mom’s leftovers at home, a fun recurring subscription for late-night snacks, or a way for them to stream their favorite study jams, there are plenty of gifts you can give the college student in your life that’ll get them one step closer to graduation.