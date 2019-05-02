Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
15 Graduation Dresses Under $100 That You'll Wear More Than Once

We found wrap dresses, midi dresses, white dresses and more.

You did it. After about four years of studying, working, interning and some partying, you’re graduating college. There’s just one last thing to do: find the perfect dress to grab that diploma.

Whether you want something to make a final statement or a dress you can re-wear to that full-time job you just landed, chances are you’re looking for something that fits nicely under your gown, that’s budget-friendly and that you’ll wear more than once. After all, recent college grads don’t have money to throw around. A cute wrap dress is our personal favorite, especially paired with comfortable espadrille wedges.

We’ve rounded up 15 graduation dresses under $100 that you’ll wear more than once. And, if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

Take a look below:

1
Harbor Point Mustard Yellow Wrap Dress
Lulu's
Find it in four colors for $52 at Lulu's.
2
UO Positano Linen Tie-Shoulder Midi Dress
Urban Outfitters
Find it in five colors for $79 on Urban Outfitters.
3
Split Sleeve Tie Waist Wiggle Midi Dress
Boohoo
Find it in four colors for $44 (on sale for $22 today) on Boohoo.
4
All In Favor Isabella Wrap Dress
Nordstrom
Find it in eight colors for $49 at Nordstrom
5
The Japanese GoWeave Short-Sleeve Mini Wrap Dress
Everlane
Find in three colors for $100 at Everlane.
6
Joyful Days Blue Striped Knotted Front Midi Dress
Lulu's
Find it in three colors for $57 at Lulu's.
7
Milla Button Detailed Mini Dress White
NA-KD
Find it for $48 on NA-KD.
8
Kimono Sleeve Split Front Midi Dress
Boohoo
Find it in five colors for $32 (on sale for $16 today) at Boohoo.
9
Chiffon Dress Pink
NA-KD
Find it in five colors for $60 on NA-KD.
10
Sweet Treat Royal Blue Button-Up Midi Dress
Lulu's
Find it in three colors for $54 at Lulu's.
11
Cross Back Pleated Midi Dress Black
NA-KD
Find it in two colors for $48 at NA-KD.
12
UO La Petite Tie-Back Babydoll Dress
Urban Outfitters
Find it in three colors for $59 on Urban Outfitters.
13
Right Sheer, Right Now Lace Bodycon Dress
Lulu's
Find it in five colors for $59 on Lulu's.
14
DARLING DELIGHT WHITE SKATER DRESS
Lulu's
Find it in five colors for $56 at Lulu's.
15
Square Neck Midi Skater Dress
Boohoo
Find it in 11 colors for $44 (on sale for $22 today) at Boohoo.
