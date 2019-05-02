HuffPost

You did it. After about four years of studying, working, interning and some partying, you’re graduating college. There’s just one last thing to do: find the perfect dress to grab that diploma.

Whether you want something to make a final statement or a dress you can re-wear to that full-time job you just landed, chances are you’re looking for something that fits nicely under your gown, that’s budget-friendly and that you’ll wear more than once. After all, recent college grads don’t have money to throw around. A cute wrap dress is our personal favorite, especially paired with comfortable espadrille wedges.

We've rounded up 15 graduation dresses under $100 that you'll wear more than once.

