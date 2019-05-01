HuffPost

Graduation season is just around the corner. Between keeping track of all the grad duties on your calendar and organizing travel accommodations, finding the perfect gift is probably the last thing on your mind.

While a card with cash is always an option, it’s not the most memorable gift in the mirage of envelopes they’ll probably be receiving over the next few months. Plus, you’ll probably want something more personal if you’re a parent, close relative, a friend or just started dating.

Whether you’re looking for a gift that’s thoughtful, like a trendy suitcase for all of their post-grad travels, or something practical, like stackable cookware set to get them off their pizza and ramen diet, you want to gift them something a recent college student will actually use, and that’s not always an easy find.

We’ve rounded up 15 gifts for recent grads that can be used for work, fun and more. And, if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

Take a below: