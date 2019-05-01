Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
HuffPost Finds

15 Graduation Gift Ideas New Grads Will Actually Use

Graduation gift ideas that are traditional, sentimental and more.

Graduation season is just around the corner. Between keeping track of all the grad duties on your calendar and organizing travel accommodations, finding the perfect gift is probably the last thing on your mind.

While a card with cash is always an option, it’s not the most memorable gift in the mirage of envelopes they’ll probably be receiving over the next few months. Plus, you’ll probably want something more personal if you’re a parent, close relative, a friend or just started dating.

Whether you’re looking for a gift that’s thoughtful, like a trendy suitcase for all of their post-grad travels, or something practical, like stackable cookware set to get them off their pizza and ramen diet, you want to gift them something a recent college student will actually use, and that’s not always an easy find.

We’ve rounded up 15 gifts for recent grads that can be used for work, fun and more. And, if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

Take a below:

1
A good work tote to take to their first job
Everlane
Find it for $175 at Everlane.
2
This custom wine glass to commemorate the big day
Etsy
Find it for $11 on Etsy
3
An engraved plate necklace
Gorjana Jewelry
Find it for $65 at Gorjana Jewelry.
4
An Echo Dot to stay organized and up to date
Amazon
Find it for $50 on Amazon.
5
A clutch to stash all their stuff.
Dagne and Dover
Find it for $125 on Dagne and Dover.
6
A Rent the Runway subscription for endless interview outfits
Rent The Runway
Memberships start at $69 on Rent the Runway.
7
Apple Airpods for commuting to their new job
Amazon
Find them for $159 on Amazon.
8
A vinyl wall clock that shows of their alma mater
Etsy
Find it for $35 on Etsy.
9
A proper suitcase for work trips
Away
Find it for $245 on Away.
10
A Spotify gift card to fund the soundtrack of their life
Amazon
Find it on Amazon.
11
An instant print digital camera to capture their next life chapter
Amazon
Find it for $100 on Amazon.
12
This stackable cookware set to help them get off the ramen noodles diet
Amazon
Find it for $80 on Amazon.
13
A charm bracelet to honor their alma mater
Alex and Ani
Find it for $38 on Alex and Ani.
14
A Fitbit to start healthy post-grad habits
Amazon
Find it for $95 on Amazon.
15
A way to get around
Uber
Buy and send your gift card on Uber.com.
