15 Striking Photos You Missed This Week

We're highlighting exceptional photos from around the world this past week. Check them out below. Above: Relatives attend Juan Luis Diaz Galicia's funeral in Mexico City on May 5, 2021. An elevated metro line collapsed in Mexico's capital earlier this week, killing at least 24.

A woman reacts as a health care worker takes a nasal swab sample for a COVID-19 test at a government-run hospital, amid the spread of the disease in Kolkata, India, on May 6.

Demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest against President Ivan Duque’s government at the Bolivar square in Bogota on May 5. Thousands of people returned to the streets of Colombia on Wednesday amid demonstrations that turned violent in some cities and left some 20 people dead.

Germany’s Alexander Zverev serves to Great Britain’s Daniel Evans during their 2021 ATP Tour Madrid Open tennis tournament singles match at the Caja Magica in Madrid on May 6.

Israeli security forces detain a Palestinian man amid ongoing confrontations as Palestinian families face eviction in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem on May 4. Israeli Jews backed by courts have taken over houses in Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem on the grounds that Jewish families lived there before fleeing in Israel’s 1948 war for independence. The claimants seek to evict a total of 58 more Palestinians, according to the watchdog group Peace Now, and Israel’s Supreme Court is set to announce a decision for four of those families on May 6.

President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure and jobs along the banks of the Calcasieu River near Interstate 10 in Westlake, Louisiana, on May 6.

Simona Halep of Romania eyes the ball during her match against Elise Mertens of Belgium at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, on May 4.

Buyers and sellers are seen at a vegetable market in Dhaka on May 3.

An adjutant stork gulps a fish in Pobitora wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, on May 4. The wildlife sanctuary in the north eastern Assam state is known for its Indian one-horned rhino population.

A patient breathes with the help of oxygen provided by a Gurdwara, a place of worship for Sikhs, under a tent installed along the roadside amid the coronavirus pandemic in Ghaziabad, India, on May 4.

Muslims perform Tahajjud prayers during the Laylat al-Qadr (Night of Destiny), which marks the night in which the holy Koran was first revealed to the Prophet Mohammed, at the Naif Mosque in Dubai on May 5 as worshippers observe the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.

A worker sorts used plastic bottles in a recycling factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on May 5.

Lava flows from Guatemala’s Pacaya Volcano as seen from Cerro Chino in San Vicente Pacaya municipality, south of Guatemala City on May 2. A new fissure vent opened recently in the Pacaya volcano which has maintained high levels of activity with strong eruptions, ash clouds and rivers of lava spewing out. The 8,200-foot volcano has been erupting for weeks, damaging plantations in the path of the lava and threatening nearby communities.

A screen shows Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaking during a press conference to announce the extension of a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo on May 7.

A car comes over a hill as the sun rises on the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, on May 3.