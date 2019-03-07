HuffPost Finds

15 RBG Gifts For The Ginsburg Lover In Your Life

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's birthday is coming up. Celebrate in style 👑

If you don’t know, now you know ― the Notorious RBG’s birthday is March 15.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be turning 86 this year, and considering all the political unrest, health issues and — pardon our French — bulls**t this woman has undergone, it makes sense to celebrate her in style.

An obvious way to pay homage to the feminist icon is to snag a copy of “On The Basis Of Sex,” which chronicles Ginsburg’s early years fighting for women’s equality with the support of her feminist husband, portrayed by Armie Hammer. Or maybe grab the book Notorious RBG, plus a glass of wine to celebrate in true Ginsburg fashion.

Celebrate Ginsburg’s birthday in style. Below, 15 RBG gifts for the Ginsburg groupie in your life:

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
These Ruth Bader Ginsburg earrings
Wildfang
Get them for $24 from Wildfang.
2
This Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dissent Collar T-Shirt
Etsy
Get it for $22 on Etsy.
3
This Ruth Bader Ginsburg Saint Prayer Candle
Always Fits
Get it for $19 on Always Fits.
4
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Judgmints
Always Fits
Find them for $5 on Always Fits.
5
A Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dissent Collar Tote Bag
Society6
Find it for $25 on Society6.
6
This Notorious RBG Oil Painting
Etsy
Get it for $13 on Etsy.
7
A Ruth Bader Ginsburg Sticker
Society6
Get it for $4 on Society6.
8
This Ruth Bader Ginsburg Workout Calendar
Get it for $13 on Amazon.
9
This Ruth Bader Ginsburg Sequin Pillow
Amazon
Get it for $22 on Amazon.
10
A Ruth Bader Ginsburg Mug
Soceity6
Find it for $17 on Society6.
11
'Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg'
Amazon
Find it for $16 on Amazon.
12
This Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dissent Collar Pin
Etsy
Get it for $11 on Etsy.
13
A Notorious RBG Wall Print
Society6
Find it for $19 on Society6.
14
I Dissent: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Makes Her Mark
Amazon
Find it for $13 on Amazon.
15
A Ruth Bader Ginsburg Pennant
Wildfang
Find it for $20 on Wildfang.
