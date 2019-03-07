15 RBG Gifts For The Ginsburg Lover In Your Life

Associated Press

If you don’t know, now you know ― the Notorious RBG’s birthday is March 15.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be turning 86 this year, and considering all the political unrest, health issues and — pardon our French — bulls**t this woman has undergone, it makes sense to celebrate her in style.

An obvious way to pay homage to the feminist icon is to snag a copy of “On The Basis Of Sex,” which chronicles Ginsburg’s early years fighting for women’s equality with the support of her feminist husband, portrayed by Armie Hammer. Or maybe grab the book Notorious RBG, plus a glass of wine to celebrate in true Ginsburg fashion.

Celebrate Ginsburg’s birthday in style. Below, 15 RBG gifts for the Ginsburg groupie in your life: