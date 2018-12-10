Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
15 Self-Care Gifts For Guys They Really Want

By Mary Baucom
12/10/2018 03:35pm ET
Shaf Bdn via Getty Images

Self-care gifts for women bring to mind visions of essential oils, fuzzy slippers and face masks. Though some men wouldn’t mind kicking back in some warm slippers with a charcoal face mask, others might prefer grooming gifts that are tailored specifically for guys. After all, the hard-to-shop-for men on your gift list shouldn’t be left out to dry without something to treat themselves.

Whether the guy you’re gifting is stylish like Zac Efron, athletic like Stephen Curry or beloved like Jonathan Van Ness, this guide to self-care gifts for men will tick off everything on his wish list and more. From tools that will revamp his morning routine to new clothes that will refresh his wardrobe, these gifts are sure to please every kind of guy.

Below, are 15 self-care gifts for every type of guy in your life:

1
This manly hygiene kit from UncommonGoods.
Uncommon Goods
The Hard Working Man’s Hygiene Kit is the nice way to tell your significant other they have dry hands or feet. From scrubs and salves to lotions, this is a kit that any man will actually want to use.
2
A journal that makes meditation easy.
Amazon
You’ve likely heard the benefits of meditating and jotting down thoughts, but it’s not always that easy. The #ANOTE2SELF Meditation Journal was specifically designed to nudge those who feel stuck when it comes to writing. It’s perfect for the guy who is going, going, going 24/7.
3
A jolt of caffeine, delivered regularly.
Blue Bottle
If your man is a coffee drinker, then a gift subscription from Blue Bottle Coffee is what he needs. Known for its fresh quality and premier taste, this Bay Area company has been operating since the 2000s. Choose from a 3-month, 6-month, or custom delivery subscription. They even have a coffee gift set assortment, for the guy who wants it all.
4
A pair of sophisticated slippers.
Target
Not all guys are fans of house slippers. But it’ll be hard to turn down this pair of Topher Moccasin Slippers from Goodfellow & Co., Target’s in-house menswear brand. They are cozy, yet sturdy, and the more affordable alternative to the popular Ugg Olsen Slipper for men. Perfect for a day snuggled up on the couch watching Netflix
5
A box of snacks that will actually fill him up.
Cratejoy
Does your guy have an appetite similar to Godzilla? The BroteinBox from Cratejoy contains eight to 12 prepackaged snacks that will fuel him and satisfy him too — think protein bites, jerky sticks and other healthy, filling foods.
6
A moisturizer from the No. 1 best-selling men’s skincare brand.
Amazon
If your man’s medicine cabinet doesn’t have a Jack Black product (No, not that Jack Black…), you need to change that for him. This company prides itself on using only natural ingredients. The Double-Duty Face Moisturizer contains blue algae extract and sea parsley for a true smooth feeling and offers UVA/UVB protection too!
7
This massage ball roller to ease tension and stress.
Amazon
Unfortunately, you can’t always get a massage when you need it. The TriggerPoint MB2 Double Massage Ball Roller can encourage blood and oxygen flow, all while melting away tight shoulders and back pain.
8
A sample of mushroom coffee, for the adventurous guy who likes trying new things.
Amazon
Every year, a new wave of food products enters the market boasting superfood properties, and lately its been the hype around mushroom coffee. Four Sigmatic’s lineup of mushroom drinks ranges from coffees and teas to hot cocoas and mushroom elixirs. Give your adventurous foodie guy a sample pack of the company’s best products to see which one is best for him.
9
A weighted blanket to squash any anxieties or fears.
Weighing Comforts
The COOLMAX Weighted Blanket from Weighting Comforts is a soothing way to settle down at the end of a stressful day. Made to evenly distribute pressure across your body as you sleep, weighted blankets have long been shown to reduce stress and ease insomnia in anxious sleepers. This blanket is made from 100 percent breathable natural cotton and wicks moisture away from the body. Give this to the guy who can’t stop thinking about work or has trouble falling asleep at night.
10
A well-deserved massage.
vgajic via Getty Images
Give the gift of relaxation with SpaFinder. Whether it’s a deep tissue, sports, or even hot stone massage, the guy in your life will be thanking you for a long time after getting treated at his local spa. Select a digital gift card for them for select their own service.
11
This trendy but actually practical pillow from Casper.
Target
Casper may be best known for their bed-in-a-box mattresses, but the NYC-based company is expanding its product lineup to other bedding essentials. Their uniquely designed pillow is supportive for both back and side sleepers.
12
A candle that doesn’t smell like flowers or lavender.
Amazon
Most guys probably don’t mind your floral, sweet smelling candle, but why not give them one that they will truly like. The Intrepid candle from Scensational Candle boasts a woodsy scent that is just as perfect for the adventure-seeker as it is for the homebody.
13
A pullover that doesn’t have a college or company logo on it.
Lululemon
Every man has a drawer full of sweatshirts, but how many of those are actually acceptable to wear outside of the house? The City Sweat Pullover Hoodie from Lululemon features a slimming but comfortable fit, and because it is sweat-wicking, he can wear it on his long outdoor runs too.
14
This gift box filled with all his grooming needs and wants.
Of A Kind
If you’re short on time, the Guy Set from Of A Kind is what you need. It’s full of all things that a man could be looking for on his wish list — from luxurious shave cream to socks to bars of soap. Perfect for your brother, cousin or partner who needs to upgrade his day-to-day routine.
15
His own portable masseuse for post-workout relief.
Amazon
For the marathon-training, CrossFit-loving, muscle-building guy in your life, give him a recovery tool to ease his tightness and soreness. The Hyperice Hypervolt Portable Massage Device has four interchangeable head attachments that help to promote circulation and range of motion during warmups and cooldowns.
