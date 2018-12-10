Self-care gifts for women bring to mind visions of essential oils, fuzzy slippers and face masks. Though some men wouldn’t mind kicking back in some warm slippers with a charcoal face mask, others might prefer grooming gifts that are tailored specifically for guys. After all, the hard-to-shop-for men on your gift list shouldn’t be left out to dry without something to treat themselves.

Whether the guy you’re gifting is stylish like Zac Efron, athletic like Stephen Curry or beloved like Jonathan Van Ness, this guide to self-care gifts for men will tick off everything on his wish list and more. From tools that will revamp his morning routine to new clothes that will refresh his wardrobe, these gifts are sure to please every kind of guy.