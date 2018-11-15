Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
MORE FROM HUFFPOST
NewsPoliticsEntertainmentCommunities
OpinionHuffPost PersonalVideos
©2018 Oath Inc. All rights reserved. HuffPost News
Holiday Gift Guide
A gift for everyone on your list
InexpensiveLast MinuteThoughtfulPractical

15 Stocking Stuffers Under $50 That Don't Feel Like An Afterthought

Gifts that define quality over quantity.
By Danielle Gonzalez
11/15/2018 06:02pm ET
emilysophie2 via Getty Images

Want stocking stuffers that don’t feel like lame leftovers? Though there are plenty of inexpensive stocking stuffers your giftee might enjoy like chocolate coins, hand creams or extra-long charging cables, they can sometimes feel a bit last minute.

Instead of thinking as stocking stuffers as quantity over quality, opt for useful gifts your family and friends will be sure to use time and time again. You’re sure to stay under budget with inexpensive beauty gift sets, practical tech gloves and other goodies they might not’ve expected to find inside their stocking.

With that in mind, we’ve curated 15 stocking stuffers under $50 that will surprise and delight anyone on your gift list.

Just so you know, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
Fill it up with face masks.
Sephora
This assorted set of face masks makes a fabulous stocking stuffer and comes with six different ingredient-based flavors like coconut, pearl, rose, pineapple, green tea and aloe vera, and they all target specific skin concerns.
Price: $25
2
Make memories with a disposable camera.
Urban Outfitters
Make memories with this vintage disposable camera with 18 exposures. Once you’ve finished the roll, send the whole camera away to be developed.
Price: $22
3
Line their stocking with a leather clutch.
Nordstrom
The perfect pouch to stash your phone, keys and lipstick, this Madewell leather pouch clutch has six interior card slots, snap pouch and an antique ring-pull zipper.
Price: $50
4
Stuff their stocking with stylish socks.
Happy Socks
The Holiday Cracker two-pack gift box comes with two pairs of fun, vibrant socks sure to surprise any recipient.
Price: $24
5
Surprise them with an Amazon Echo in their stocking.
Amazon
The Echo Dot is a voice-controlled smart home device that can play songs from your favorite streaming services, make hands-free calls and performs a wide-variety of daily tasks, like answer questions, read the news, check the weather and sync with other smart home devices.
Price: $50
6
Bring them a monogrammed bracelet.
Anthropologie
Personalized gifts are always special, but these plated metal monogrammed cuffs are minimalist and thoughtful.
Price: $28
7
Slip some skincare in their stocking.
Urban Outfitters
Keep skin dewy and hydrated during the winter with this Mario Badescu Mini Set that features favorites like the Super Rich Olive Body Lotion, Fruit and Vitamin A Hand Cream, lip balm and Rosewater Facial Spray.
Price: $20
8
Treat them to a pair of tech gloves.
Nordstrom
Never miss a text message with these knitted North Face tech gloves that will keep your hands warm all winter long.
Price: $33
9
Keep them moving with this to-go tumbler.
Bando
Keep your tea or coffee in this 16 ounce insulated tumbler with the fun phrase “But First Coffee” in multi-colored lettering. It's a gift that's sure to be used over and over again.
Price: $15
10
Give them a game to play.
Amazon
What better way to bond over the holidays than with a punny game the whole family can play?
Price: $25
11
Scent their stocking with a candle.
Anthropologie
The Capri Blue Volcano candle combines tropical fruits and mountain greens for an intoxicating aroma that’s the signature scent at every Anthropologie store.
Price: $30
12
A convenient card case.
Nordstrom
Keep your cards secure with this sleek RFID card case that includes four card slots and a slip pocket.
Price: $20
13
Set them up for a smoother shave.
Sephora
Give the gift of grooming with this Jack Black Shave Set including a facial cleanser, oil-free moisturizer and energizing cleanser.
Price: $25
14
Pop a portable power bank in their stocking.
Urban Outfitters
Everyone needs extra battery life. Keep them above 25 percent with this portable power bank that looks just like an avocado!
Price: $28
15
Upgrade their razor.
Amazon
The rechargeable Philips Norelco OneBlade hybrid electric trimmer and shaver is flexible enough to shave or trim any length of hair.
Price: $30
MORE:
shoppablegift guideGift GuidesHoliday Gift Guideholidaystocking stuffers