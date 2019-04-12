Jordan Beal / Eyeem via Getty Images

Nordstrom’s annual spring sale is going on now through April 22. There are so many markdowns on everything from jumpsuits and mules to swimsuits and accessories. We’re using the sale as an excuse to stock up on warm-weather wardrobe staples like jumpsuits and rompers and linen looks that will keep us cool in the heat.

We’ve also noticed several swimsuits marked down for cheap during the sale. Shopping for swimsuits is always tasking, but getting a deal makes it a tad more tolerable. Whether you’re looking for sustainable swimsuits that are good for the environment, bottoms that aren’t so cheeky, or the very on-trend one-shoulder swimsuits, you’re sure to find something on sale.

That's why we've rounded up 15 stunning one-piece swimsuits that are on sale at Nordstrom right now.