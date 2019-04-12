HuffPost Finds

15 Stunning One-Piece Swimsuits On Sale At Nordstrom Right Now

The best strappy, halter and off-the-shoulder swimsuits to get from Nordstrom's Spring Sale.

Nordstrom’s annual spring sale is going on now through April 22. There are so many markdowns on everything from jumpsuits and mules to swimsuits and accessories. We’re using the sale as an excuse to stock up on warm-weather wardrobe staples like jumpsuits and rompers and linen looks that will keep us cool in the heat.

We’ve also noticed several swimsuits marked down for cheap during the sale. Shopping for swimsuits is always tasking, but getting a deal makes it a tad more tolerable. Whether you’re looking for sustainable swimsuits that are good for the environment, bottoms that aren’t so cheeky, or the very on-trend one-shoulder swimsuits, you’re sure to find something on sale.

That’s why we’ve rounded up 15 stunning one-piece swimsuits that are on sale at Nordstrom right now. And if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

Take a look below:

1
Red Carter Juanita Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit
Nordstrom
Originally $150, get it on sale for $113 at Nordstrom
2
L Space Isabelle Tie Straps One-Piece Swimsuit
Nordstrom
Originally $176, get it on sale for $132 at Nordstrom
3
Becca Socialite Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit
Nordstrom
Originally $124, get it on sale for $93 at Nordstrom
4
Tavik Penelope Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit
Nordstrom
Originally $172, get it on sale for $103 at Nordstrom
5
Isabella Rose Bow Tie One-Piece Swimsuit
Nordstorm
Originally $138, get it on sale for $69 at Nordstrom.
6
Trina Turk Off the Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit
Nordstrom
Originally $132, get it on sale for $90 at Nordstrom
7
Something Navy Core Ribbed One-Piece Swimsuit
Nordstrom
Originally $79, get it on sale for $47 at Nordstrom
8
Rhythm Zimbabwe One-Piece Swimsuit
Nordstrom
Originally $80, get it on sale for $48 at Nordstrom
9
Robin Piccone Jennie Plunge One-Piece Swimsuit
Nordstrom
Originally $158, get it on sale for $95 at Nordstrom
10
Tavik Emme Halter One-Piece Swimsuit
Nordstrom
Originally $168, get it on sale for $101 at Nordstrom
11
La Blanca Caged Strap One-Piece Swimsuit
Nordstrom
Originally $119, get it on sale for $59 at Nordstrom.
12
Topshop Ribbed One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit
Nordstrom
Originally $52, get it on sale for $26 at Nordstrom
13
Trina Turk Getaway Solid High Leg Maillot
Nordstrom
Originally $132, get it on sale for $99 at Nordstrom
14
Onia Archie One-Piece Swimsuit
Nordstrom
Originally $195, get it on sale for $117 at Nordstrom
15
Maaji Cayenne Heavenly Reversible One-Piece Swimsuit
Nordstrom
Originally $150, get it on sale for $90 at Nordstrom

