Here's What Is Actually Worth Buying From Oprah's Favorite Things 2018

Sunday Riley, a wireless charging tray and an oversized velour hoodie tunic.
By Danielle Gonzalez
11/08/2018 06:47pm ET

She’s done it again. Oprah’s favorite things from 2018 are finally here, just in time to prep your holiday shopping list.

This year, Oprah has hand picked more than 100 items (107 to be exact!) that are sure to be a holiday hit with your hard-to-shop-for mom, picky friends, and basically anyone else on your list because, well, Oprah.

After scouring through a wide variety of items like these indulgent fingerless gloves that retail for more than $140 and a tasty jam sampling set, we’ve narrowed it down to the 15 items we actually think are worth buying this year.

Check out our 15 favorite below, but you can also see the full list of Oprah’s favorite things at Oprah.com.

Just so you know, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Courant Wireless Charging Accessory Tray
Amazon
Perfect for the person who’s always losing their phone, forgetting to charge it, or both. This wireless charging tray is made with premium leather and looks great on desks, vanities, and countertops.
Price: $175
Techloom Bliss Knit Running Shoe
Nordstrom
Slide on these stylish slip-on sneakers for your next run or day of errands. They come in a wide range of colors like blush, white and green, to name a few.
Price: $200
Bindle Bottle 24oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle With Storage Compartment
Amazon
This 2-in-1 water bottle with a storage compartment has double-wall insulation to keep your cold and hot drinks at the perfect temperature. The secret compartment allows you to keep credit cards, cask, keys, etc. for when you’re at the gym or on the go.
Price: $37
Martin’s Bar-B-Que Sauce Bucket
Amazon
An assorted set of five BBQ sauces perfect for the foodie in your family.
Price: $50
Footnanny Foot Cream Travel Set
Amazon
This foot cream travel set includes foot creams in five different scents, a pair of socks, and a buffer so you can treat yourself to an at home pedicure.
Price: $60
Paravel Travel Fold-Up Bag
Amazon
This feather-light duffle bag zips completely flat making it a convenient choice for travel or small spaces.
Price: $60
Sunday Riley Kit
Sephora
A cult-favorite among skincare enthusiasts, this Sunday Riley Kit features two of the brand's most popular products, Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment (which has over 2,000 reviews!) and Ceramic Slip Clay Cleanser.
Price: $112
Kid Made Modern Arts and Crafts Library Set - Kids Craft Supplies
Amazon
For the budding artist, this art supply kit comes with over 1,250 pieces, including beads, sequins, and other craft essentials!
Price: $40
Softies Women's Ultra Soft Hooded Snuggle Lounger, Lightweight Stretch Velour
Amazon
Ditch your onesie for this velour hooded tunic that’s perfect for lounging around the house.
Price: $95
Nespresso Lattissima One Original Espresso Machine with Milk Frother by De'Longhi
Amazon
Make your own latte at home in less than 40 seconds with this single-serve espresso machine.
Price: $380
Philips Avance Smokeless Indoor Grill
Amazon
Bring the magic of summer indoors with this smokeless indoor grill that can be used to sear your favorite meats and veggies.
Price: $280
AARKE - Carbonator II (Premium Carbonator/Sparking Water Maker)
Amazon
Transform your water from still to sparkling in seconds with this luxurious sparkling water maker.
Price: $200
The Urban Agriculture Co. | Grow Your Own Christmas Tree | Ceramic Pot Grow Kit
Amazon
A sweet gift for a couple who just bought a new home or a baby’s first holiday, this ceramic pot comes with everything you need to grow your own tree.
Price: $45
Areaware Gradient Puzzle
Amazon
Perfect for the puzzle enthusiast in your life, this 500 piece gradient puzzle will keep them entertained for hours.
Price: $20
