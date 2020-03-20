16 Amazing Photos You Missed This Week

With the never-stopping news cycle, it’s easy to miss great images that fly under the radar. We’ve got you covered.

We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world for the week of March 14 to March 20. Above: A couple kisses on their balcony on the third day after the announcement by French President Emmanuel Macron of the confinement due to an outbreak of a coronavirus pandemic in Paris, on March 19, 2020.

BRYAN R. SMITH via Getty Images

Traders work on the floor at the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange in New York on March 18, 2020.

David J. Phillip/AP

A line of cars stretches over two miles as people wait to enter a drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston on March 19, 2020. For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Pool via Getty Images

President Donald Trump attends a teleconference with governors at the Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters in Washington on March 19, 2020.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Disinfection is being carried out by specialists wearing protective suits at Beylerbeyi Palace as part of precautions against the coronavirus in Istanbul on March 16, 2020.

Ciro De Luca/Reuters

Newlyweds Diego Fernandes, 46, and Deni Salgado, 30, kiss through protective face masks at a wedding ceremony with only witnesses and no guests, as public gatherings are banned as part of Italy’s lockdown measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Naples, on March 20, 2020.

Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters

Airplanes of German carrier Lufthansa are parked at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, on March 15, 2020.

Temilade Adelaja / Reuters

A man walks on logs floating on the river at the Makoko community in Lagos, Nigeria, on March 9, 2020.

Oded Balilty/AP

People play ball at the Mediterranean Sea beachfront in Tel Aviv, March 16, 2020. Israel imposed sweeping travel and quarantine measures as the government ordered restaurants, malls, cinemas, gyms and day care centers shut to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Jerry Larson/Waco Tribune-Herald/AP

Micha Robbins, 4, tries to touch the nose cone of a F/A-18 Hornet Blue Angel as the Navy’s demonstration team landed in Waco, Texas, on March 18, 2020.

Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters

A monkey sits on a wire during sunset in front of Prang Sam Yod temple, following significant impact on tourism after the outbreak of coronavirus, in Lopburi, Thailand, on March 18, 2020.

Shi Tang via Getty Images

Nozomi Okuhara of Japan competes in the Women’s Singles semifinals match against Chen Yufei of China on day four of the Yonex All England in Birmingham, England, on March 14, 2020.

Michel Porro via Getty Images

Shoppers are confronted with empty shelves at a supermarket that was raided by hoarders scared by the coronavirus in Wassenaar, Netherlands, on March 14, 2020.

Mike Hewitt via Getty Images

Marc Goldstein and Montys Angel rearrange the final hurdle during the Follow At The Races On Twitter Novices’ Handicap Hurdle at Fontwell Park in Fontwell, England, on March 14, 2020. Horse and rider escaped injury.

Oded Balilty/AP

A free gym at Tel Aviv’s beachfront is wrapped in tape to prevent public access in Israel on March 19, 2020. Israel has reported a steady increase in confirmed coronavirus cases despite imposing strict travel bans and quarantine measures. Authorities ordered the closure of all nonessential businesses and encouraged people to work from home.

Charlie Riedel/AP

Aliyah Mosby is silhouetted against the sunset as she walks at the Liberty Memorial in Kansas City, Missouri, on March 19, 2020. Mosby was taking advantage of warm weather on the first day of spring to get some fresh air as most of the community isolates to limit the spread of the coronavirus.