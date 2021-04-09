16 Amazing Photos You Missed This Week

Amid the ever-changing news cycle, it’s easy to miss great images that fly under the radar. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered.

We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world for the past week. Check them out below. Above: New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo speaks at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York, Tuesday, April 6, where he announced the start of the statewide ad campaign to encourage all New Yorkers to get COVID-19 vaccines.

Charlie Riedel/AP

A man kayaks at the end of a warm spring day on Shawnee Mission Lake Saturday, April 3, in Shawnee, Kansas.

GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images

A model presents a creation from Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada’s Autumn-Winter 2021-2022 collection during the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Madrid on April 9.

Matt York/AP

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has the ball knocked away by Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix on April 7.

Manu Fernandez/AP

A model prepares backstage before a show by Otrura, during Fashion Week in Madrid, on April 8. The Spanish fashion week is taking place under new security measures and social distance guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic.

GUILLAUME SOUVANT/AFP via Getty Images

A wine grower burns a bale of straw in the vineyards to protect them from frost on April 7 as the sun rises at the heart of the Vouvray vineyard in Touraine, France.

PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images

Fireworks explode near police vehicles after police officers douse nationalist youths with a water cannon in Belfast, Ireland, on April 8 as disorder continued in the Northern Ireland capital. The worst unrest in recent years flared as the city’s unionist community raged over economic dislocation due to Brexit and existing tensions with pro-Irish nationalist communities.

STR/AFP/Getty Images

People taking photos of cherry blossoms in Qingdao, in China’s eastern Shandong province, on April 6.

David Goldman/AP

Sue Howland, a member of the quick response team that visits everyone who overdoses, checks in on Betty Thompson, 65, who struggles with alcohol addiction, at her apartment in Huntington, West Virginia, on Wednesday, March 17. “In a way I feel empty, there’s nobody here to talk to,” Thompson said. “I drink to escape. I try to get away from feeling.” Howland crouched next to her. “We just need to get you back on the right path,” she said. She said she’d be back the next day, and that she loves her. “Who could love me?”

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

Protesters hold burning flares atop an annex of the Labor Ministry in Paris on April 8, during a demonstration by entertainment sector workers against unemployment insurance reforms and a visit by the French labor minister.

JOAQUIN SARMIENTO/AFP via Getty Images

A woman is inoculated with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Medellin, Colombia, on April 7. Colombian President Ivan Duque on Sunday reinforced the curfews in cities with the highest hospital occupancy to contain a new wave of COVID-19 infections and deaths.

MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP via Getty Images

Onlookers and relatives gather as the authorities recover a capsized boat in Shitalakshya River, in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, on April 5.

PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Image

A child walks by bunk beds at Gimnasio Kiki Romero, a gym converted into a makeshift migrant shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on April 6. The shelter was set up to accommodate the growing number of migrants being expelled from the United States into Juarez.

STR/AFP via Getty Images

A Ukrainian service member walks in a trench past a figure at his post on the front line with Russia-backed separatists near the town of Zolote, in the Lugansk region, on April 8. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was traveling to the country’s eastern front line that day after clashes with separatist forces and a spike in tensions with Moscow.

STR/AFP/Getty Images

People watch migratory birds at a wetland near the Yalu River in Dandong, in China’s northeastern Liaoning province, on April 4.

GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images

Real Madrid’s French forward Karim Benzema falls over the advertisement boards during the Spanish League football match between Real Madrid CF and SD Eibar at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Valdebebas, on the outskirts of Madrid, on April 3.