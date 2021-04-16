16 Amazing Photos You Missed This Week

Amid the ever-changing news cycle, it’s easy to miss great images that fly under the radar. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered.

We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world for the past week. Check them out below. Above: Naisha Wright, Daunte Wright’s aunt, grieves during a press conference at the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis on April 13. Tensions have soared over the police killing of Wright just outside Minneapolis, already on edge over the ongoing trial of ex-cop Derek Chauvin in the killing another Black man, George Floyd.

KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images

Police officers take cover as they clash with protesters after an officer fatally shot Black motorist Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on April 11. Police fired tear gas and flash-bangs at the demonstrators.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

In this long-exposure image, fiber-optic lights glow at the Field of Light immersive art installation from artist Bruce Munro, part of the Light at Sensorio, on April 13 in Paso Robles, California. The 69 light towers are composed of more than 17,000 wine bottles adjacent to a 15-acre Field of Light, which has a solar-powered array of over 58,800 stemmed spheres lit by fiber optics.

Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP

Men jump on police vehicles near where an officer killed Black motorist Daunte Wright on April 11 in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images

This picture taken on April 10 shows a shadow of an aircraft looming over an agricultural field prior to landing at Luxor International Airport, on the eastern outskirts of Egypt’s southern city of Luxor.

Drew Angerer via AP

Abigail Evans, 7, the daughter of the late U.S. Capitol Police Officer William “Billy” Evans, embraces her mother, Shannon Terranova, during a memorial service as officer Evans lies in honor in the Rotunda at the U.S. Capitol, on April 13. Evans was killed this month when a driver struck him and another officer at a barricade outside the U.S. Senate.

PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images

A dog roams near the deserted Chowpatty beach during restrictions imposed by the state government amid rising COVID-19 cases in Mumbai on April 15.

ANTON VAGANOV via REUTERS

Fire tears through the Nevskaya Manufaktura factory in central Saint Petersburg, Russia, on April 12.

LM Otero via AP

A man who asked to be identified as worker performs a task on artwork called the Eye created by artist Tony Tasset in downtown Dallas on April 15. The 30-foot giant eye had been vandalized and workers were restoring the fiberglass sculpture.

Stephanie Zollshan/The Berkshire Eagle via AP

Capitol Police officers prepare to transport the casket of fellow Officer William “Billy” Evans after a police procession escorted his casket to Paciorek Funeral Home in Adams, Massachusetts, late on April 14, on the eve of his funeral. Evans lay in honor in the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday after being killed earlier this month when a driver struck him and another officer and rammed into a barricade just outside the Senate.

John Minchillo via AP

Police shine lights on a demonstrator with raised hands during a protest over Sunday’s fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department on April 14.

NAVESH CHITRAKAR via REUTERS

A devotee is smeared with vermilion powder while celebrating “Sindoor Jatra” to welcome the arrival of spring and Nepali new year, amid the spread of the coronavirus, at Thimi, in Bhaktapur, Nepal, April 15.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images

Members of Aquabatix, a synchronized swimming team, practice at Clissold leisure center in north London, as coronavirus restrictions are eased following England’s third national lockdown on April 12.

KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images

Vehicles, motorcycles, and motorized rickshaws called tuk-tuks drive past a stall selling Ramadan lanterns along a main street in the northern suburb of Shubra (home to a large Christian population) of Egypt’s capital Cairo on April 12 at the start of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Andrew Harnik via AP

President Joe Biden speaks from the Treaty Room in the White House on April 14 about the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

Dmitri Lovetsky via AP

People watch the sunset over the Finnish Gulf coast in St. Petersburg, Russia, on April 14.