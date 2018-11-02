Just started talking? Still haven’t defined the relationship? Aren’t sure if they’re getting you a gift, too? Getting a gift for the guy or girl you just started dating can be tricky and awkward.
There’s a lot to consider, because you want to show them you care — just not too much too early. You don’t want to overspend, but you also don’t want to look cheap.
Whether you just started hooking up, have an undefined relationship, or just haven’t confessed how you feel, these are the best gifts to give early in the relationship.
And, just so you know, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
Entertain each other with a game you can play together.
Urban Outffiters
For the aspiring foodie, a cookbook you can both use.
Urban Outfitters
Step up their sound system with a new speaker
Amazon
Keep them cozy with a scarf.
American Eagle
A winter hat for those late night dates.
Nike
Some tasty treats, for those with a sweet tooth.
Sugarfina
Matching undies, to make a move.
Me Undies
A monogrammed mug.
Anthropologie
Their favorite artist on vinyl.
Urban Outfitters
This cute and classic crossbody she can use anywhere.
Target
A new wallet, for your next date night.
American Eagle
A reusable tumbler they'll use again and again.
ban.do
A convenient but cute charger.
ban.do
A pair of slippers to enjoy on those nights in together.
Target
Tech gloves, so you can keep texting even on the coldest of days.
Anthropologie