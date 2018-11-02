Just started talking? Still haven’t defined the relationship? Aren’t sure if they’re getting you a gift, too? Getting a gift for the guy or girl you just started dating can be tricky and awkward.

There’s a lot to consider, because you want to show them you care — just not too much too early. You don’t want to overspend, but you also don’t want to look cheap.

Whether you just started hooking up, have an undefined relationship, or just haven’t confessed how you feel, these are the best gifts to give early in the relationship.