16 Striking Photos You Missed This Week

With the ever-changing news cycle, it’s easy to miss captivating images that fly under the radar. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered.

We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world this past week. Check them out: Above: U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing about the inspector general’s report on the FBI’s mishandling of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse investigation, on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Sept. 15.

Brittainy Newman/AP

The annual “Tribute in Light” is illuminated on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks in New York, on Sept. 11.

Tatan Syuflana/AP

A customer uses her mobile phone before the start of a movie amid physical distancing markers during the first day of reopening at a cinema in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Sept. 16.

ED JONES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

A family member grieves at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum ceremony commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, on Sept. 11.

Elaine Thompson/AP

Seattle Mariners center fielder Jarred Kelenic dives, but misses the ball on a single by Boston Red Sox player Jose Iglesias during the fifth inning of a game in Seattle, on Sept. 14.

HANNIBAL HANSCHKE via REUTERS

Houses in Ilulissat, Greenland, on Sept. 14.

BRIAN SNYDER via REUTERS

A group holding a “Back the Blue” demonstration scuffles with counterprotesters outside a police station in the West Roxbury neighborhood of Boston, on Sept. 15.

Brittainy Newman/AP

Patrick Semansky/AP

Washington Football Team tight end Ricky Seals-Jones runs through a cloud of smoke as he takes the field during team introductions before the start of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Landover, Maryland, on Sept. 16.

Krit Phromsakla Na Sakolnakorn via REUTERS

Fireworks thrown by anti-government protesters explode in front of a line of riot police officers during a protest in Bangkok, on Sept. 13.

ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images

A Ukrainian service member fires at a drone from a position on the frontline with Russia-backed separatists near the town of New York (Novgorodske), Donetsk region, on Sept.17.

TOBY MELVILLE via REUTERS

Water falls off an ice sculpture depicting a woman walking to collect water, as environmental and public health campaign group WaterAid highlights the threat posed globally by climate change to healthy water supplies, in London, on Sept. 15.

GO NAKAMURA via REUTERS

Migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. rest near the International Bridge between Mexico and the U.S. as they wait to be processed, in Del Rio, Texas, on Sept. 16.

EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP via Getty Images

Socialite Kim Kardashian arrives for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, on Sept. 13 in New York. This year’s Met Gala has a distinctively youthful imprint, hosted by singer Billie Eilish, actor Timothee Chalamet, poet Amanda Gorman and tennis star Naomi Osaka, none of them older than 25.

John Raoux/AP

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with four private citizens onboard, lifts off in this time-exposure photo from Kennedy Space Center, in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Sept. 15.

JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men and children perform the Tashlich ritual in the Israeli coastal city of Netanya, on Sept. 14, during which “sins are cast into the water to the fish,” ahead of the Day of Atonement, or Yom Kippur.