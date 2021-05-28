'1619 Project' Creator Nikole Hannah-Jones Considers Legal Action Over UNC Tenure Denial

“This failure is especially disheartening because it occurred despite the support for Hannah-Jones’s appointment as a full professor with tenure by the Hussman Dean, Hussman faculty, and university,” read a statement from 40 members of the Hussman School’s faculty released last week.

The faculty also pointed out that two previous Knight chairs received tenure upon their appointments.

Hannah-Jones said in her Friday statement she will be represented by the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.