HuffPost Finds

17 Baby Products For Skeptical New Parents

Formula dispensers, soft sleep suits and more items that'll impress any skeptical parent to be.
By John Mihaly and Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

As a new parent, you may be eye rolling at some of the “fancy” baby products out there. But some splurge-worthy items ― like a formula dispenser machine or a soft sleepsack ― can be really helpful while you take care of your little one. From sensory-friendly toys to sleek strollers, here are baby goods that’ll impress even the most skeptical mom and dads.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
A three-stage swaddle/sleepsack
Love To Dream
Babies can gradually transition from swaddling to rolling with this gem that'll fit them comfortably.

Promising Review: "I bought two of these when my baby (~4.5 mo at the time) was breaking out of our swaddle blankets and the Miracle Blanket and waking multiple times with cold limbs and freedom of limbs. I wish I'd started with this directly to save our sanity — it's so easy for diaper changes with the two-way zipper and obviously much easier than trying to wrap a cloth around a squirming child." — Stacy

Get it from Amazon for $34.95 (available in sizes M–XL and two colors).
2
An interactive activity center
Amazon
This "hub" will keep your little one entertained, thanks to 25+ developmental activities and cute movable toys, like peekaboo clouds and swaying stars, all of which they'll love to play with.

Promising review: "We refer to this contraption as 'the office' because it not only keeps our little guy busy (there are 25+ developmental activities crammed into this thing) but he looks like a boss as he swivels around in his 360-degree rotating seat. It's sturdy and boy does it taking a beating (especially that bouncy sheep). The beats from the piano aren't bad either. The best part about the Skip Hop 3-Stage Interactive Activity Center might be it's bright but not loud color palette that won't completely clash with the rest of your furniture." — John Mihaly

Get it from Amazon for $135.99.
3
A soft magic sleep suit
Amazon
It may look like a snow suit, but this soft piece of clothing can help your mini me drift off to dreamland, especially if they're fussy around bedtime.

Promising Review: "I don't leave reviews, ever, but I have to this time. My 13-week-old has severe reflux and has not been able to sleep flat even on an incline. We have resorted to holding her upright while she sleeps and basically sleeping in shifts. Usually all the products I buy that promise to be miracles never work out but this has saved us. My baby slept from 10 pm to 5 am last night, flat (on an incline due to reflux) in her bassinet! A miracle. I kept checking on her because I couldn't believe it. The night before she did it too. She loves it. Amazing suit. It really works! It's worth every penny." — Claudy Eagle

 Get it from Amazon for $39.95 (available in three sizes and four colors).
4
A formula dispensing machine
Baby Brezza
Save yourself time when you need to feed your little one early in the morning or late at night: this machine produces bottles of warm formula on the spot.

Promising review: "Listen, listen, listen. Without hyperbole, the Baby Brezza has been one of my best investments for year one in babyland. Late-night feeds no longer become about fumbling, spilling, mixing, warming and minutes later delivering a so-so bottle to a crying child. No, in seconds a measured and warm concoction is in hand and then in baby's mouth. Just add water to the tank and formula to the dispenser and serve bottles ranging between 2-10 ounces warmed to three different temperatures." — John Mihaly

Get it from Amazon for $199.99.
5
A baby bottle sterilizer and dryer
Amazon
This multitasking device will get your baby's bottle properly sanitized and ready to go when you need it.

Promising review: "This bottle sterilizer/dryer has been put through the paces. I have used this multiple times, every single day for almost 10 months. I have been pumping since my daughter was a few days old. So, this equipment has hundreds of parts going through it every week. At one point, I estimated going through about 100 bottle/pump parts per day. It has held up beautifully! I could not be happier with the durability and quality of the product." — Monika

Get it from Amazon for $69.95.
6
A nasal aspirator
Watolt
It'll seamlessly suck up boogers and mucus from your baby's nose, so they can avoid feeling cranky and congested.

Promising Review: "The music and flashing lights had my 9m old's attention as soon as I turned it on. I actually got to suction his nose without squirming and tears. I had purchased another brand before and returned it as I could hold it to my hand and not feel suction. The three ways to increase suction is what really attracted me to this product and I could tell right away it was working." — Catherine S.

Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in three colors).
7
A chic backpack for baby essentials
Amazon
If you dislike the look of most "diaper bags," this sleek accessory has plenty of storage for bottles, diapers and other essentials for your little one.

Promising review: "I wanted something stylish that didn’t really look like a diaper bag. It has room for everything I need when I leave the house with my baby. Has plenty of spacious pockets inside for extra outfits, burp cloths and of course room for diapers, wipes, etc. I also love that the front pocket has insulated pockets for when I bring bottles along with me. So glad I checked Amazon first before spending too much. I’d recommend this to any mom!" — Will

Get it from Amazon for $32.99 (available in 16 colors).
8
A do-it-all baby monitor
Nanit
Keep an eye on your baby with this gadget that'll stream live HD and night vision to your smartphone. Just mount it above their crib and you can watch footage of them whenever you need to.

Promising review: "A $250 camera? Am I crazy? Yes, I'm crazy about this camera. The Nanit is a big-time investment in everyone getting a good night's sleep. The camera mounts above the crib and streams live HD and night vision to iOS, Android, Kindle Fire or Echo Show devices. That essentially means your phone becomes a monitor (via the app) that you're less apt to lose and won't forget to charge. The night vision allowed us to hang back whenever we heard a noise so we could make better decisions about whether the baby's 'got this' or we needed to handle the situation. We get weekly reports on our baby's sleep patterns as well as updates and tips sent directly to the app. Not sure how we lived without this, would recommend to every parent." — John Mihaly

Get it from Amazon for $249.99.
9
A set of foam play mat tiles
Amazon
If your tiny tot is crawling around, these mat tiles are made with thick foam that'll feel soft on their hands and feet. Plus, it'll go with any room decor setup!

Promising Review: "Goes great with my living room decor/color scheme, and so much more attractive than any other play mat I've seen. I get many compliments! Sufficiently thick with enough protection for inevitable head bumps. Really helps prevent my living room from being overtaken by baby stuff — the play mat defines and confines the play space — and helps me maintain my sophisticated living room as an adult-friendly space." — LBM202

Get it from Amazon for $78.99+ (available in two colors).
10
An electric nail trimmer
Little Martin
If your baby's nails are getting long, you can use this electric tool to gently trim them down without using a flimsy pair of clippers.

Promising Review: "This is amazing. I bought this since I cut my baby’s finger with baby nail clippers and have been to scared to try again. This is a game changer. Very gentle but effective! Baby doesn’t mind me using this and even if she squirms, the filer stops when in contact with her skin. No more cuts!!! Much faster and safer nail trimming sessions!" — Viv

Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in two colors).
11
A non-greasy baby lotion
Amazon
Made with natural Avocado Perseose, this non-greasy formula will moisturize your baby's skin (and your skin too!) whenever it's dry.

Promising Review: "Smells so good, like a nice refreshing clean scent; not your typical baby lotion smell. Didn’t irritate my daughter's skin, and I will be using it on my son as well since he has eczema.Also will be using on myself, as it instantly made my dry winter hands very nice and soft. I will definitely purchase again!" —Astrogeeks

Get it from Amazon for $16.49.
12
A plush singing elephant
Amazon
It sings and plays peek-a-boo with its ears, and it'll look so cute on a shelf or dresser in your little one's nursery.

Promising review: "When you go shopping in preparation for the impending birth of your first child, it's easy to get sidetracked, especially by super cute stuffed things. One squeeze on Flappy nearly (actually) had my wife and me in tears thinking of all the fun our baby would have with this softie. We immediately decided that he'd be coming home with us. He's been an invaluable member of the stuffed-animal pack since." — John Mihaly

Get it from Amazon for $32.62.
13
A sleek stroller for running errands
Amazon
Take your mini me for a ride in this high-tech stroller that has shock-absorbing, all-wheel suspension, a comfy seat and storage space for days.

Promising review: "UPPAbaby really did an incredible job at redesigning the Cruz, it’s like a mini vista to sum it up and it’s phenomenal! The under basket is huge and can carry a whole dinners worth of groceries, the canopy is extendable and shields out the sun light 100%!The added suspension on the front wheels really do make a difference this stroller runs over bumps and uneven pavements like it’s no ones business and it’s folds up compactly taking up minimal space. I’ve tried a million strollers but none have compared to the Cruz V2 it’s officially become my favorite stroller. Try one for yourself and you’ll see why!" — Nordstrom Customer

Get it from Nordstrom for $649.99+ (available in four colors).
14
A bottle cleaning brush
Amazon
Get baby bottles squeaky clean with this brush that comes with bristles and a sponge and easily scoops up gunk from hard-to-reach areas.

Promising Review: "All bottle brushes are not created equally. This one is better than the others. Go ahead and spend the extra, because it's totally worth it. Here's why, I spent the first couple of months using a less expensive brush. I figured it would be fine. But, I noticed a white haze really starting to build up at the bottom of the bottle. (Breast milk is notorious for being hard to clean!) The bristles on a regular brush can't touch it (especially the corners), no matter how you work it. Sure, the sides of the bottle were getting clean, but not the bottom. I sucked it up and got this brush and now because of the sponge on the end, I can get that pesky residue out of the whole bottle. Nice to know it's actually clean before giving it to my baby." — JessiM

 Get it from Amazon for $4.
15
A plush hooded bath robe
Amazon
Wrap your baby in this comfy cocoon after giving them a bath: it'll help them dry off quickly and they'll look so darn cute while wearing it.

Promising Review: "I sent many baby gifts to my expectant daughter and son-in-law for Christmas, and they arrived on different days of the week with this one arriving on the last day; so when they got it my daughter said, 'You saved the best for last!' She really loved it, she was so thrilled, and couldn't believe how soft it is." — Tove

Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in 30+ styles and colors).
16
A rattle and sensory teether toy
Amazon
Your baby will learn how to clutch, grasp and listen to sounds with this colorful toy that's also teething-friendly.

Promising Review: "This toy is awesome, I highly recommend. It was the first toy my daughter was interested in (at about two and a half months). It seemed to really help develop her grasping ability. She could always get a hold of it and if she accidentally hit herself in the face with it, it didn’t hurt her like some of the other little rattles and things she has. She is now almost five months and still loves to manipulate and chew on it." — Shelly Owe Noo

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
17
And a box of fragrance-free baby wipes
Amazon
Made of 99.9% water, these hypoallergenic wipes are great for cleaning your baby's bum whenever they need a diaper change.

Promising review: "These wipes were lifesavers for us. Our one-month-old daughter got a diaper rash, and it would not go away. We used all different sort of creams and it wasn't working. My brother insisted I tried these and I am glad he did. They are amazing. They feel soft and they do not leave a residue or smell on your hands like regular wipes. You can tell they are pure wipes. They smell fresh as well. You can tell they have a drop of fruit in them as well. They are definitely a game changer!" — Amazon Customer

Get a pack of 240 from Amazon for $12.32.


Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.
shopping