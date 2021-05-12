HuffPost Finds

17 Bestselling Sex Toys From Lovehoney That Are Popular For A Reason

Ombre vibrators, double-sided dildos and more amazing sex toys for added thrills.
By Elizabeth Lilly and Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

Taking your solo or partner play to the next level is an exciting feat. But with endless sex toy options out there, it may be a little difficult to find one that’ll be sure to satisfy. Here are popular picks that step up to the plate when it comes to high-tech features and pleasure.

1
A mini rechargeable vibrator
Lovehoney
It has seven vibration patterns, 10 different intensity levels and recharges via USB. Plus, its ombre design will look gorgeous on your nightstand.

Price: $49.99 (available in four colors)
2
A We-Vibe remote control vibrator
Lovehoney
Target your G-spot and clit with this powerful gem that's remote-controllable and gives you (and your partner) hours of hands-free play.

Price: $99.99
3
A hollow vibrating strap-on
Lovehoney
With a bulging dildo, three speeds and seven thrilling vibration modes, you won't get bored with this versatile gadget.

Price: $34.99 (available in three colors)
4
A sex position wedge
Lovehoney
This wedge pillow is great for trying new positions, because it's slightly elevated and has a comfy shape for flexibility.

Price: $109.99
5
A rechargeable double cock ring
Lovehoney
From a spot to insert a bullet vibe to radiating nubs for amazing sensations, this cock ring has so many features for next-level pleasure.

Price: $44.99
6
A penis-molding vibrator kit
Lovehoney
If you need a fun little project, this kit has everything to make a realistic dildo that's the same shape and size as you or your partner's package.

It comes with a molding tube, specially timed molding powder, two-part platinum-cure silicone mix, single-speed vibrating unit, full instructions, thermometer and stirring stick.

Price: $44.99 (available in six colors)
7
A Fifty Shades of Grey rabbit vibrator
Lovehoney
Take your solo time to new heights with this vibe that has 36 vibration mode combinations and 15 speeds and patterns.

Price: $79.99+ (available in three colors)
8
A pack of biodegradable sex toy and body wipes
Lovehoney
These aloe vera wipes will effectively clean sex toys, so you can avoid placing them in the dishwasher with your silverware.

Price: 25 wipes for $9.99
9
An 11-piece sex toy kit
Lovehoney
For a wild night in, try every single toy in this set: a G-spot vibrator, vibrating rabbit ears, butt plug, rabbit vibrator, penis stroker, anal beads, jiggle balls, a rabbit cock ring and a cock ring.

Price: $89.99
10
A trio of color-changing cock rings
Lovehoney
Slide them around your balls, testicles or shaft to give erections a little boost. Plus, you'll enjoy watching them change from blue to purple during foreplay.

Price: $16.99

11
A waterproof C-spot-sucking vibrator
Lovehoney
Use this suction-friendly vibe in the shower to give your clit and other sensitive areas the ultimate treatment.

Price: $79.99
12
A vibrating, thrusting butt plug
Lovehoney
If you're looking for a toy that'll leave you quaking, this one has three thrusting speeds and seven vibration patterns to stimulate your booty.

Price: $49.99
13
A strapless strap-on dildo vibrator
Lovehoney
Get ready for double-ended fun, because this vibe has a posable pony and clit-stimulating bunny ears. With 12 speeds and eight vibration modes, you'll be good to go.

Price: $99.99
14
A tingling butt plug
Lovehoney
This gadget is anything butt boring, thanks to two vibration speeds and three patterns that'll be amazing for backdoor play. It also comes with a removable bullet vibrator if you want to switch things up.

Price: $17.49
15
A beginner's pegging harness kit
Lovehoney
Get a sweet intro to pegging with an adjustable harness, three interchangeable O-rings and a 5-inch dildo.

Price: $39.99
16
Or a pair of packer briefs
Lovehoney
Make strap-on play more comfortable with these soft briefs that have a built-in O-ring and double panels.

Price: $39.99 (available in three sizes)
17
And a double-ended dildo
Lovehoney
If you're looking for double the pleasure, this baby has a ribbed texture, jelly shaft and two ends that'll be a hit for solo or partner play.

Price: $31.49
