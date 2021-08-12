17 Products To Help Make New Parenthood Just A Tad Bit Easier

Taking care of a tiny human is not an easy job: there are diaper blowouts, lost socks and snack messes to deal with during the process. Thankfully though, there are some essentials to help you out. Whether you’re looking for durable containers or stroller hooks, here are great products that’ll help take the stress out of parenting.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
A pack of mesh laundry bags
2
A formula-mixing pitcher
3
A small nail clipper
4
A pair of sock-ons
5
A set of snack catchers
6
A BABYBJORN bouncer
7
A tub drain stopper
8
An automatic toothpaste dispenser
9
A silicone bib
10
A pack of pacifier clips
11
An adjustable step stool
12
A dishwasher-safe basket
13
Waterproof changing pads
14
A whale-shaped bath cup
15
A handy stroller hook
16
A set of multi-use latches
17
And a microwave steamer