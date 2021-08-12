HuffPost Finds

17 Products To Help Make New Parenthood Just A Tad Bit Easier

Handy essentials, including snack catchers and washable changing pads, for taking care of little ones.
Abby Kass and Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

Taking care of a tiny human is not an easy job: there are diaper blowouts, lost socks and snack messes to deal with during the process. Thankfully though, there are some essentials to help you out. Whether you’re looking for durable containers or stroller hooks, here are great products that’ll help take the stress out of parenting.

1
A pack of mesh laundry bags
These will be great for baby socks that tend to get mismatched or lost during laundry. Plus, you can use the bigger bags for your delicate items, like bras and underwear.

Promising review: "I really like these mesh bags. I am able to use them for so many things because of all the sizes they came in. They seem to be of good quality and the zippers are sturdy. I am going to use them mostly for small baby items, such as socks, so they don't get lost in the laundry." — TS

Get a set of three large and three medium bags from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in 13 variations).
2
A formula-mixing pitcher
You can make up to four 8-ounce bottles of formula at a time without having to mix ingredients by hand.

Promising review: "This is a life saver. We like to prep bottles for the entire day at one time, and the mixer makes this so much easier. We currently prep eight 3-ounce bottles; it's pretty easy since we just warm up the water, add our formula and then pump the mixer until it's well mixed, then just store it in bottles in the fridge. If you're a parent, especially a new one, that has to use formula for your baby, I'd highly recommend this. My wife and I will be giving this to any friends or family that have a baby and have a chance of having to use formula." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $9.19.
3
A small nail clipper
They have an extra large handle and light, making it easy to clip your baby's nails while they're napping.

Promising review: "This baby nail cutter is awesome. It cuts those small nails very well. The best part is the light. It makes it so much easier to cut the nails without hurting the baby's sensitive skin or fingers. If this one did not have a light, it would have been very challenging to cut nails two times a week. With this, it takes me 5 to 7 min to cut nails for fingers on a sleeping baby. :)" — Rahul Mathur

Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
4
A pair of sock-ons
Put them over your little one's socks, so they won't fall off the next time they're crawling on the floor.

Promising review: "My baby is a Houdini when it comes to losing socks. These keep the socks on longer than anything else. She can only get them off if she concentrates for a long time, and being 11 months old, that rarely happens. These have been a lifesaver during this Midwest winter!" — Beth

Get them from Amazon for $8.43+ (available in 0-6 months and 6-12 months and in two colors).
5
A set of snack catchers
Little hands easily fit into these containers, so you don't have to worry about your kiddo making a mess when it's snack time.

Promising review: "This thing makes my life easier. My son loves this things. I put snacks and all sorts of cut up fruit or veggies, and he eats out of it. He walks now, so if he decides to walk off, the things don't really spill. He did decide to shake it once and Cheerios went flying across my living room. But other than that. I love it." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $5.39+ (available in blue/green and pink/purple).
6
A BABYBJORN bouncer
With three reclining positions and soft rocking, your baby will be so comfy while you relax on the couch or work at your desk.

Promising review: "I LOVE this product! I went back and forth about getting it because of the price, but it is so worth it! It makes getting ready or getting anything around the house done much easier and baby genuinely seems comfortable in it! I will use this seat until she outgrows it for sure! A must have!" — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $199.99+ (available in three styles and seven colors).
7
A tub drain stopper
It comes with a suction cup that securely seals the tub, so you don't have to keep adding water during baths.

Promising review: "This is one of the most useful things I have ever bought on Amazon. It never gets moldy, it covers the bathtub drain and it so very conveniently hangs on the side of the tub! I love it a lot. It seems like it could fit almost any drain. If needed, I could easily use it in my sink or in anything else with a drain. It's a great product!" — Devi

 Get it from Amazon for $9.30+ (available in three colors).
8
An automatic toothpaste dispenser
Your tiny humans can get their pearly whites clean without squirting toothpaste all over the sink.

Promising review: "We got this for our three little boys. They absolutely love it! It makes them feel like such big boys brushing their teeth all by themselves. The best part is there are no more messes! Every other week we take it apart and clean it, which takes all of five minutes. Every part comes apart easily and slides out for easy cleaning. We plan on getting another one for ourselves." — Kyle D. Sigler

Get it from Amazon for $10.88+ (also available in a two-pack).
9
A silicone bib
While your kiddo is eating, this bib's wide front pocket will catch loose bits of food so it doesn't end up on your kitchen floor.

Promising review: "If you have a baby, you need these! We had a huge pile of cloth bibs before and we had to launder them and they didn't catch food. The Panda catches a lot of food that our little human drops. It doesn't catch everything, but it does make cleanup easier. Plus, you only have to rinse these for about 30 seconds to clean them. No laundry, no waiting! It's a must have for any parent of small humans!" — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $6.98+ (available in three colors and combinations).
10
A pack of pacifier clips
If your baby is always dropping pacifiers, just clip one of these to a pacifier and their outfit and you'll be good to go.

Promising review: "These make my life so much easier. My little dude is all about throwing things across the room any chance he gets, so washing his pacifiers off every other hour was really starting to get old. I bought these little babies, and now I don’t have to worry about. All you really need is three, and you’re set. They're cute and functional. I definitely would recommend." — Gabrielle

Get it from Amazon for $4.59 (available in eight color combinations).
11
An adjustable step stool
If your kiddos love watching you bake, this little stool will allow them to comfortably reach the counter and "help," even if that means taste-testing a fresh batch of cookies.

Promising review: "I love the learning tower! My 16-month-old daughter helped me put it together in the afternoon of the day it arrived before my husband came home from work. In the two days we have used it, my daughter has helped me with supper and dishes both days. With careful supervision, she can be right in the middle of the action. She feels included and active in whatever I am doing. I can more freely get things done." — DNAKnot

Get it from Amazon for $209.99 (available in five colors).
12
A dishwasher-safe basket
It's designed to fit bottle accessories, so you can just pop them in the dishwasher and not have a lengthy hand-washing session.

Promising review: "I bought two of these so that I could wash my baby's small little things in the dishwasher. The baskets are good quality. They seem durable and work great. I have no complaints. They go in the top rack of our dishwasher. When I remove the baskets, I rinse them and whatever is inside with water to remove any residual soap. With a little baby, I don't have time to hand wash all his things, and these baskets help make life easier." — thegirlwhoruns

Get it from Amazon for $10.81+ (available in two colors).
13
Waterproof changing pads
Prevent diaper blowouts from destroying your changing table or carseat with these liners you can throw in the wash.

Promising review: "I saw that people cut these in half and cut a little slit in them to put in their car seats. So far, these have saved our car seat from four or five big blowouts with our baby. It contained nearly all of it unless it was super messy. It's saved our car seat fabric from disaster and is so much easier to take this off and throw it in the wash! Sometimes it folds up, but believe me, take the time to straighten it out just in case. A few seconds won’t hurt anybody, and it could save you from spending forever trying to clean the car seat fabric. Hope this helps someone and saves you from a blowout nightmare!" — Brittany

Get a three-pack from Amazon for $9.99.
14
A whale-shaped bath cup
A soft rubber lip sits on their head and interior "fins" gently let water flow over your baby's head during bath time, preventing H2O from getting into their eyes.

Promising review: "I bought this on a whim to have something a little cuter in the bathroom for bath time. BUT HOW DID I NOT KNOW HOW MUCH I NEEDED THIS BEFORE!? It's such a great product! It makes such there's no splash and that no water get in the eyes. It's my favorite baby buy in a long time." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
15
A handy stroller hook
If you have to take your child to the grocery store, this hook clips onto their stroller and carries multiple shopping bags.

Promising review: "These stroller hooks are awesome! I have two sets (one for each stroller). I can easily hang my purchases on these hooks when I'm out at the mall. A bonus is they can act as a handle for your older child to hold on to if you're trying to maneuver through a busy mall or crowd! I have tried other clips in the past, and these are far better. It's much easier to hang your diaper bag from these clips. Another good thing about them is that they are very easy to put on and take off of your stroller because they are simply attached with velcro! Parents, you definitely need these!" — Sylvia M.

Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (also available in a two-pack).
16
A set of multi-use latches
Tiny hands won't be able to open kitchen cabinets, appliances and other things around home that are off-limits.

Promising review: "I love these things. I have them all over my house since I was blessed with a one and three year old who love to get into EVERYTHING. These are easy for any adult to use, but even my clever 3 year old has been unable to figure out how to open these. I use them to keep cabinets, drawers, fridge and oven closed. They're definitely a lifesaver for any parent. They are easy to attach. All you do is peel off the paper from the sticky tape and stick on the surface. They do not come off easily, so you don't have to worry about them falling off." — Desiree

Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
17
And a microwave steamer
It'll help soften veggies for baby purees, sparing you lots of cooking time in the process.

Promising review: "I use this to make my daughter's baby food. I previously used a saucepan with steam bucket attachment, but I found it to be quite inconvenient to stand around watching the pot when I have other things to do. This steamer is the perfect solution to that problem! I was able to steam four chopped sweet potatoes, eight peeled and chopped carrots and an entire bag of fresh spinach. It took approximately 20 minutes total to steam all three different vegetables separately. Each vegetable turned out fork tender. I used a small food processor to puree them and then froze them all into cubes for easy storage. This steamer makes homemade baby-food making so simple! There are numerous expensive gadgets on the market these days that steam and puree all in one machine, but this steamer paired with my food processor does just as well at 1/8 of the price!" — Joslin

Get it from Amazon for $15.25+ (available in two sizes).

Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.
