18 Amazing Photos You Missed This Week

During the ever-changing news cycle, it’s easy to miss great images that fly under the radar. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered.

We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world for the past week. Check them out below. Above: People react as the verdict is announced in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis on April 20. Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd in a case that roiled the United States for almost a year, laying bare deep racial divisions.

Leon Neal/Pool via AP

Prince Charles follows the coffin as it makes its way past the Round Tower during the funeral of Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, on April 17.

FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

Ireland’s Adam Steele competes in the men’s rings qualification during the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships at St. Jakobshalle in Basel on April 22.

Ebrahim Noroozi via AP

The body of a man who died from COVID-19 is prepared for burial at the Behesht-e Zahra cemetery just outside Tehran, Iran, on April 21. After facing criticism for downplaying the coronavirus last year, authorities have put partial lockdowns and other measures in place as Iran faces what looks like its worst wave of the pandemic yet.

Marco Ugarte via AP

Ana Mendez Casteñeda smokes marijuana during “Fumaton 420” outside the national Senate in Mexico City on April 20. The demonstrators are calling for the legalization of marijuana.

MARKO DJURICA via REUTERS

Patients with the coronavirus lie in beds at the Stark Arena sports venue that’s been turned into a COVID-19 hospital in Belgrade, Serbia, on April 22.

Pete Caster/Lewiston Tribune via AP

Sunshine breaks through the cloud cover as a runner jogs along the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail on April 22 in Lewiston, Idaho.

Emilio Morenatti via AP

Javier Anto, 90, reacts in front of his wife, Carmen Panzano, 92, through the window separating the nursing home from the street in Barcelona, Spain, on April 21. Since the start of the pandemic, a glass pane has separated — and also united — Anto and Panzano for a prolonged period for the first time in their six-decade marriage. Anto has visited the street-level window that looks into the nursing home where his wife stays since it was closed to visits last spring when COVID-19 struck Spain.

CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

JIM URQUHART via REUTERS

A pregnant asylum-seeking woman stands on the U.S. side of the border in Roma, Texas, after crossing the Rio Grande on an inflatable raft from Mexico on April 22.

Flavio Lo Scalzo via REUTERS

A person wearing a protective suit looks out of a window as an opera singer performs the first act of Giacomo Puccini’s famed romance opera “La Boheme” outside the La Scala theater as part of a protest against the entertainment sector’s crisis caused by the pandemic and COVID-19 restrictions in Milan, Italy, on April 20.

ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO via REUTERS

A militant of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic is reflected in a mirror in a fighting position on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine, on April 21.

Markus Schreiber via AP

A woman walks through the art installation “A Bouquet of Love I Saw in the Universe” by Yayoi Kusama during the press preview of a retrospective exhibition of the Japanese artist at the Martin Gropius Bau museum in Berlin on April 22. The exhibition will run from April 23 to Aug. 15.

LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP via Getty Images

Buddhist monks and devotees take photos with 330,000 candles during an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest flaming image during Earth Day celebrations at the Wat Dhammakaya Buddhist temple on the outskirts of Bangkok on April 22.

SERGIO LIMA/AFP via Getty Images

An Indigenous man wears a protective face mask during a protest against President Jair Bolsonaro’s mining politics regarding Indigenous lands and in demand of Brazilian Environment Minister Ricardo Salles’ resignation outside the Ministry of the Environment building in Brasilia on April 20.

NARINDER NANU/AFP via Getty Images

A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a woman to test for the coronavirus in Amritsar, India, on April 18.

Chris O'Meara via AP

A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off in this time exposure image from Launch Complex 39A on April 23 at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Four astronauts will fly on the SpaceX Crew-2 mission to the International Space Station.

Michael Probst via AP

A bus is on an empty run as it comes over a hill in Frankfurt, Germany, before sunrise on April 22.