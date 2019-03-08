18 Must-Have Pointed-Toe Mules To Slip Into This Spring

Like them or not, mules have become a closet must-have and are trending for this spring. Mules may make you think of the clunky clogs of the past, but the style has been reimagined into chic versions anyone can pull off.
Choose from pointed-toe mules with a low heel for a classic, comfortable look or mule pumps for a stylish statement shoe. You can even find open-toe mules for summer.
So you can slip into the perfect pair of mules, we’ve rounded up 18 must-have pointed-toe mules that you shop.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
1
Leather Venetian Mule
Soludos
2
Lucy Kitten Heel Mule
Urban Outfitters
3
Pointed Mule Pumps
& Other Stories
4
Jezebel V-Cut Mules
Topshop
5
Kacie Heels
Dolce Vita
6
Sole Society Marlessa Cream Leather Pointed Toe Mules
Lulu's
7
ASOS DESIGN Sloane premium leather heeled mules
ASOS
8
Nic + Zoe Calle Mule
Nordstrom
9
Madewell The Gemma Mule
Nordstrom
10
Steven Florin White Leather Pointed-Toe Mules
Lulu's
11
Vince Danna
Zappos
12
Cole Haan Piper Loafer Mule
Nordstrom
13
Frye Flynn Mule
Zappos
14
ASOS DESIGN Phillis flared high heel mules
ASOS
15
Report Tosh Stone Snake Embossed Pointed Toe Mules
Lulu's
16
Graze Western Mules
Topshop
17
Halogen Tori Mule
Nordstrom
18
ASOS DESIGN Sloane premium leather heeled mules
ASOS