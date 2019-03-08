HuffPost Finds

18 Must-Have Pointed-Toe Mules To Slip Into This Spring

We've found your new favorite spring shoe, whether you like a low heel, high heel or open toe.

Like them or not, mules have become a closet must-have and are trending for this spring. Mules may make you think of the clunky clogs of the past, but the style has been reimagined into chic versions anyone can pull off.

Choose from pointed-toe mules with a low heel for a classic, comfortable look or mule pumps for a stylish statement shoe. You can even find open-toe mules for summer.

So you can slip into the perfect pair of mules, we’ve rounded up 18 must-have pointed-toe mules that you shop.

1
Leather Venetian Mule
Soludos
Shop them for $149 at Soludos.
2
Lucy Kitten Heel Mule
Urban Outfitters
Get them for $49 at Urban Outfitters.
3
Pointed Mule Pumps
& Other Stories
Find them for $125 at & Other Stories.
4
Jezebel V-Cut Mules
Topshop
Get them for $115 at Topshop.
5
Kacie Heels
Dolce Vita
Shop them for $91 at Dolce Vita.
6
Sole Society Marlessa Cream Leather Pointed Toe Mules
Lulu's
Shop them for $84 at Lulu's.
7
ASOS DESIGN Sloane premium leather heeled mules
ASOS
Find them for $72 at ASOS.
8
Nic + Zoe Calle Mule
Nordstrom
Get them for $135 at Nordstrom.
9
Madewell The Gemma Mule
Nordstrom
Find them for $98 at Nordstrom.
10
Steven Florin White Leather Pointed-Toe Mules
Lulu's
Find them for $129 at Lulu's.
11
Vince Danna
Zappos
Get them for $175 at Zappos.
12
Cole Haan Piper Loafer Mule
Nordstrom
Shop them for $100 at Nordstrom.
13
Frye Flynn Mule
Zappos
Find them for $298 at Zappos.
14
ASOS DESIGN Phillis flared high heel mules
ASOS
Get them for $64 at ASOS.
15
Report Tosh Stone Snake Embossed Pointed Toe Mules
Lulu's
Get them for $60 at Lulu's.
16
Graze Western Mules
Topshop
Find them for $115 at Topshop.
17
Halogen Tori Mule
Nordstrom
Find them for $90 at Nordstrom.
18
ASOS DESIGN Sloane premium leather heeled mules
ASOS
Shop them for $72 at ASOS.
