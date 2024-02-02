18 Nordstrom Products So Amazing You’ll Want To Give Them A First-Place Medal

Popular items from this list:
A coveted Barefoot Dreams throw blanket that you've probably seen a celebrity, influencer or sister raving about
Drape it over a sofa for a cozy night-in aesthetic.
Promising review:
"I’m obsessed with this blanket! I brought it with me when I went to the hospital to have my little boy and it was so comforting. I love snuggling with it and him! I’m definitely buying more! I got the green, fantastic color. Holds up well in the wash too." —BlissMama
A Dior lip oil to help keep your lips hydrated while adding shine to your everyday makeup routine
The formula works with your natural lip color to make a custom shade that works alone or as a top coat to your favorite lipstick.
Promising review:
"I’ve been obsessed with trying to smooth my lips and this gloss is the real deal. I’m shocked at how smooth my lips appear after a few minutes of application. The color is very light too so I can wear it even with no other makeup on." — Meesh102
An Ember mug so your coffee can stay hot on mornings the interruptions won't stop
The mug will keep it at your favorite temperature for up to 90 minutes or all day on the included charging pad. Sync the Ember mug to the Ember App on your phone, set your preferred temperature, and you'll be good to go!
A pure silk pillowcase because your hair and skin could use a little less friction in the night
Sleeping on silk will not only make you feel fancy, but it will help minimize frizzy hair and feel comfortable on your face. This is available in queen or king and nine colors.
Promising review:
"Love this pillowcase! I purchased several over two years ago and they are all still in great condition. I put them in a garment bag to wash them and use mild liquid detergent with cool water. I also hang them to dry. Will definitely be purchasing more!" —Seattle74
A Beis weekender bag for all the spring and summer vacations you've been dreaming up
Use the bottom compartment for shoes or anything else you want to keep separate.Promising review:
"Great bag with lots of pockets and a place for my iPad. Very sturdy and it opens into a large rectangle so you can see all of the contents. The bottom zippered section is excellent too. Highly recommend this bag!" — ChristyR13
A Skims sleep set because you need another reason to not get out of bed
This soft set is the only thing you'll want to wear while you catch up on those Monday morning emails (assuming you WFH, of course). It's available in XXS–4X and four colors.
Promising review:
"FINALLY, finally, finally. At long last I have found the perfect pajamas. The weight is perfect, the ribbing is luxurious, they’re incredibly soft, and have held up so well in the wash. And they’re high-rise and long!!" — laurencoffee
A Dagne Dover belt bag so you can stay on-trend and be on top of your car keys, wallet and whatever else you want to keep accessible while you run errands
It's available in five colors.
Promising review:
"This is the perfect size and comfortable fit! As a curvy girl, I was concerned it might not fit crossbody but it does and it works great! It holds my iPhone 13 Pro, two small key holder/coin pouches with room for some gloss, [a] pen, and even my sunnies (bulky sunglasses might not fit though). The small pockets are perfect for extra cards, receipts, etc. I bought it to carry minimally but it holds a lot for its small size." — meallen
A pair of Vuori joggers that look as good in the gym as they do grabbing a latte
They're available in XS–XL and 12 colors.
Promising review:
"These are my third pair of Vuori pants. I own the essential wide legs, and now the joggers in two colors. I’ve never owned a pair until I saw my boss with a pair and asked him — he likes the brand and he said he loves them, especially for working out. So, a purchase later and I’m now hooked. These joggers are my favorite, but please note I do wider have hips and a booty, so I do not have excess material in the front of my pants. I’ve washed my other pair three times on handwash mode and absolutely zero pilling. I have no complaints as of today. These are super comfy and I’ll definitely be getting more Vuori products, especially when they go on sale." — KayKay9608
A Kiehl's hydrating moisturizer because your skin deserves some love through the dead of winter
Promising review:
"I've tried most all the drugstore brands made for very dry skin and many expensive brands from the dermatologists' offices and department stores. Nothing comes close to moisturizing my skin as well as this. Best of all, it doesn't leave any greasy residue because it penetrates exceptionally well. Been using it as my body moisturizer for three years now and soooo wish I'd tried it sooner." — 2kilee
A Dyson Airwrap for at-home salon blowouts that don't use extreme heat or require extensive styling time
There's a bit of a learning curve, but so many tutorials can show you how to have fun and get your perfect hairstyle at home. Here's what's included with the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler: a Coanda smoothing dryer, 1.2" Airwrap long barrel, 1.6" Airwrap long barrel, soft smoothing brush, firm smoothing brush, round volumizing brush, filter cleaning brush, and a presentation case. Promising review:
"I have waited a few years to get the Airwrap styler because it’s so darn expensive. I finally purchased it six weeks ago and it has changed my life. This tool replaces your hair dryer, curling iron, and straightener. It’s great to pack for traveling since it’s the size of a larger curling iron with a few attachments and so lightweight. I’ve never had so many compliments on my hair and I put it half the effort I did previously. My hair looks a lot healthier too, hot tools are bad for your hair and if you can curl your hair with hot air instead of a hot iron, it’s a win." — alisonshops6
A bath towel that uses Hydrocotton for soft, absorbent post-shower drying
Promising review:
"I didn't know what to expect from a store-bought brand, but these are by far the best towels we've ever owned! They have stayed beautifully soft and are extremely absorbent. We are just sorry that we did not purchase more!" — EmilyC
A seven-piece Caraway ceramic cookware set with everything you need to become a TikTok-worthy chef
With these aesthetic pots and pans, the process of cooking your favorite meal will be just as eye-catching as the final dish. Plus, each piece is made with a nonstick material that'll make cleanup so easy. This set includes a 3-quart saucepan with lid, 4.5-quart sauté pan with lid, 10.5-inch fry pan, 6.5-quart Dutch oven with lid, pot, and lid storage, and comes in six colors. Promising review:
"This cookware is so nice, it’s very durable, it’s heavy, it’s functional, it’s pretty, and is the best investment I’ve ever made in terms of cookware even when compared to my all-clad." — Nrssona04
A self-watering indoor garden for those whose green thumbs are itching to get back in the game this winter
Even if the ground is frozen outside, this countertop grower will have you cultivating fresh herbs year-round.
Promising review:
"I gave this to a dear friend for Christmas. She planted lettuce, basil, and tomatoes on Christmas Day. [On] Feb.7, she harvested her lettuce and basil. She made a salad and pesto. She loves it!" — Shellsinger
A Replica By the Fireplace scented candle that will give you that cozy-up-around-a-fire feeling
Promising review:
"We recently replaced our wood-burning fireplace with a gas one and I got this candle to have a fireplace smell. Though it does not smell like our wood-burning fireplace did, I nevertheless like the smell, which is a wintery, spicy smell. This is my fourth candle and as long as they keep making them I will buy more!" — PSUProf
A Le Creuset Dutch oven because 'tis the season for stews, soups, and casserole
This is a must-have, whether you're a novice or a pro looking to upgrade your cookware, and comes in seven colors.
Promising review:
"Le Creuset cookware is a workhorse in the kitchen with so many uses. Cleans beautifully and so versatile. Love this color too!" — Charlotte
A pair of everyday 14-karat gold hoop earrings for a subtle and elegant way to elevate your favorite vintage-tee-and-leggings look
Promising review:
"These are perfect! I've been wanting a small pair of everyday hoops and these fit the bill. I haven't taken them off since I received them for Christmas. :) I was worried that they'd be true ear huggers but there is a small bit of space between my lobe, which is what I was hoping for. They're so light and comfortable. Overall, I'm so pleased with these cute little hoops!" — Sierra V
A pair of Birkenstock Boston clogs with a durable and stylish design
The soft footbed literally molds to your foot, making these your new favorite shoes to slip on for any adventures that come your way. They're available in sizes 5–11.5 and four colors.
Promising review:
"I've been wearing Birk Bostons since back in the aughts in Boulder, CO. My last pair finally kicked the bucket. These are the same wonderful quality — plus the addition of the soft footbed! Comfy and IMO they look good with just about anything. Easy on, easy off. Throw some funky wool socks on and they're good for dry winter days. Love them!" —Sidney
A set of colorful wineglasses that will have you looking forward to hosting your friends for patio wine nights again
This set of six is available in three colors.
Promising review:
"These glasses are absolutely beautiful. The Amber Smoke color is even prettier in person. Great quality and shape." — Acrom