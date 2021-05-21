18 Striking Photos You Missed This Week

During the ever-changing news cycle, it’s easy to miss captivating images that fly under the radar. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered.

We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world this past week. Check them out below. Above: An asylum-seeking migrant mother from Central America weeps as she carries her son through heavy rainfall after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, on Wednesday.

JALAA MAREY/AFP via Getty Images

The shadow of an Israeli soldier climbing on a Merkava tank is seen on barricades along the northern border of Lebanon near the Israeli settlement of Shtula on Wednesday.

KEVIN LAMARQUE via REUTERS

U.S. President Joe Biden whistles in honor of the cadets graduating during the Coast Guard Academy commencement ceremony in New London, Connecticut, on Wednesday.

MAXIM SHEMETOV via REUTERS

A helmet is seen inside a car before the Russian Weekend Drags races of U.S. retro and muscle cars in Bykovo outside Moscow on May 16.

MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images

Palestinians celebrate in front of a destroyed building in Gaza early on Friday following a cease-fire brokered by Egypt between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

VALERIE GACHE/AFP via Getty Images

A man stands in front of a wildfire in Schinos, west of Athens, Greece, on Wednesday.

YARA NARDI via REUTERS

Pope Francis waves before leaving at the end of the weekly general audience in San Damaso courtyard at the Vatican on Wednesday.

Petr David Josek via AP

Athletes compete during the women’s 1,500-meter freestyle preliminaries at the European Aquatics Championships in Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary, on Thursday.

SANJAY KANOJIA/AFP via Getty Images

A man wraps himself in a plastic sheet as it rains in Allahabad, India, on Wednesday.

Michael Probst via AP

Icelandic horses run to their paddock after they leave their stables, where they spent the winter at a stud farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany on May 16.

Edmar Barros via AP

Children play outside a house surrounded by the floodwaters of the Negro River in Manaus, Brazil, on Thursday.

LUCA BETTINI/AFP via Getty Images

A group of cyclists ride during the 13th stage of the Giro d’Italia 2021 cycling race, a distance of 198 kilometers between Ravenna and Verona, on Friday.

Carolyn Kaster via AP

The wings of an adult cicada are silhouetted by a distant street light in Chevy Chase, Maryland, on May 13.

Bernat Armangue via AP

Children who crossed into Spain wait inside a temporary shelter for unaccompanied minors in the enclave of Ceuta, next to the border of Morocco and Spain on Thursday.

Andrew Harnik via AP

Ensigns Charlee Kraiss, left, and Isaac Lalonde toss their hats into the air with others as planes fly overhead at the commencement for the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, on Wednesday.

Hassan Ammar via AP

A Syrian woman screams for help for her husband, who was injured by members of the Lebanese Forces on Thursday, when the group members attacked buses carrying Syrians traveling to vote in the town of Zouk Mosbeh, north of Beirut.

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images

A frog blows air sacs as it swims in a pond at a park in the outskirts of Moscow on Monday.

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images

Two men talk as the sun sets in front of the Druzhba Narodov fountain in the All-Russian Exhibition Center in Moscow on Monday.