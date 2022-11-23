The most popular show on Netflix is “1899,” according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Set in the titular year, the new German thriller follows passengers on a ship bound for the U.S. Their journey takes a mysterious turn when they come across an abandoned vessel in the water. After a two-episode premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, the series launched Thursday on Netflix to mostly positive reviews.

The dark comedy “Dead to Me” is No. 2 on the platform following the debut of its third and final season, which also took place Thursday. Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini star as two women who form a friendship after meeting in a grief support group.

Another new and trending show of the moment is “Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?” The docuseries details the Leonard v. Pepsico Inc. court case of the ’90s.

Meanwhile, fans of “Gravity Falls” and “BoJack Horseman” may be interested in the sci-fi animated sitcom “Inside Job.” Produced by Alex Hirsch, Mike Hollingsworth and Shion Takeuchi, the workplace comedy is set in a universe where conspiracy theories are real.

