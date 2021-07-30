19 Amazing Action Shots From The Tokyo Olympics

The long-awaited (and previously postponed) 2020 Tokyo Olympics have begun. While the Games have been marred with COVID-19-related controversy and athletes are competing without fans present to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, top athletes from around the world have descended upon Tokyo to compete for the chance at a medal. Below are some moments from the first week of competition in Tokyo, Japan.

Above: Sho Sakai and Ken Terauchi of Japan in the men’s 3-meter springboard synchronized diving competition during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports

Matthias Schrader via AP

Amya Clarke of Saint Kitts and Nevis prepares to start in her heat of the women’s 100 meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics on July 30, in Tokyo.

ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA via REUTERS

Sunisa Lee of the United States in action on the balance beam during the women’s gymnastics all-around final on July 29.

Maja Hitij via Getty Images

Jaouad Achab (left) of Team Belgium competes against Bernardo Pie of Team Dominican Republic during the Men’s 68 kg taekwondo round of 16 contest on July 25 in Chiba, Japan.

Luca Bruno via AP

Marin Robu of Moldova competes in the men’s 73kg weightlifting event at the 2020 Summer Olympics on July 28.

EDGARD GARRIDO via REUTERS

New Zealand vs. Russian Olympic Committee at Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo, Japan on July 30. Anna Baranchuk of the Russian Olympic Committee in action at the Rugby Sevens Women’s Quarterfinal.

SERGIO PEREZ via REUTERS

Hisayoshi Harasawa of Japan and Lukas Krpalek of Czech Republic compete in Judo Men’s +100kg Semifinal on July 30.

YARA NARDI via REUTERS

Jessica Fox of Australia reacts after winning gold in women’s canoe slalom on July 29.

KAI PFAFFENBACH via REUTERS

Mohamed Tindouft of Morocco and Ala Zoghlami of Italy in action during a heat for men’s 3000-meter steeplechase on July 30.

Matthias Schrader via AP

Sophie Mckinna of Britain competes in the qualification rounds of the women’s shot put on July 30 in Tokyo.

John Locher via AP

Britain’s Laura Unsworth prepares for a penalty corner against the Netherlands during a women’s field hockey match on July 29.

Alessandra Tarantino via AP

Chad’s Marlyse Hourtou shoots an arrow during the women’s individual archery eliminations at the 2020 Summer Olympics on July 29 in Tokyo, Japan.

Toru Hanai via Getty Images

Earvin Ngapeth of Team France hits against Team Argentina during the preliminary round of men’s volleyball on Day 5 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena on July 28.

Kiichiro Sato via AP

United States’ Kelley O’Hara falls as she is tackled by Netherlands’ Danielle van de Donk during a women’s quarterfinal soccer match on July 30.

Nathan Denette via AP

China’s Fan Zhendong eyes the ball as he competes against Jeoung Young-sik, of South Korea, in the quarterfinals for single table tennis on July 28.

Matthias Hangst via Getty Images

Igor Reizlin of Team Ukraine (left) competes against Romain Cannone of Team France (right) in the semifinal for men’s individual fencing on July 25 in Chiba, Japan.

David J. Phillip via AP

Caterine Ibarguen of Colombia competes in the qualification rounds of the women’s triple jump on July 30.

CARL RECINE via REUTERS

Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa celebrates with Lilly King and Annie Lazor of the United States and teammate Kaylene Corbett of South Africa, after setting a new world record in women’s 200-meter breaststroke.

PHIL NOBLE via REUTERS

Kurt-Lee Arendse of South Africa in action during a men’s rugby match between South Africa and Australia on July 28.

Morry Gash via AP

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica, Ajla Del Ponte of Switzerland, Nzubechi Nwokocha of Nigeria, and Gina Bass of Gambia, compete during the first round of the women’s 100 meters on July 30.