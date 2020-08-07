19 Amazing Photos You Missed This Week

With the ever-changing news cycle, it’s easy to miss great images that fly under the radar. We’ve got you covered.

We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world for the week of Aug. 1 to Aug. 7. Check them out below. Above: The sister of Nicole al-Helou, who was killed by the explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut on Tuesday, mourns during her funeral on Thursday.

Caitlin Ochs/Reuters

A protester marches for justice system reform and equity in education in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday.

Michael Probst/AP

A young couple with face masks kisses goodbye at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, on Monday.

AFP/Getty Images

A ship in flames at the port of Beirut following a massive explosion that hit the heart of the Lebanese capital on Tuesday.

CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP/Getty Images

Spanish matador Enrique Ponce is attacked by the bull after stabbing the sword to kill it during a bullfight at El Puerto de Santa Maria’s bullring on Thursday.

Doug Mills/The New York Times/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Dr. Deborah Birx, coronavirus response coordinator (left), and White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany listen during a meeting between President Donald Trump and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (not pictured) in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday.

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Didi Gregorius of the Philadelphia Phillies is hit with the throw to Luke Voit of the New York Yankees in the bottom of the eighth inning of a game at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Thursday. The Phillies defeated the Yankees, 5-4.

Costas Baltas/Reuters

A full moon rises behind the Temple of Poseidon in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece, on Monday.

Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP

A firefighter watches a brush fire at the Apple Fire in Cherry Valley, California, on Saturday.

Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

A medical worker wearing personal protective equipment interviews a child lining up for free COVID-19 swab testing at a basketball court in the Philippines on Thursday.

Peter Cziborra/Reuters

A woman takes a selfie in a lavender field at Hitchin Lavender farm in Ickleford, Britain, on Tuesday.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

A skateboarder at Rockefeller Park in Manhattan wears a face mask on Wednesday during the fourth phase of New York City’s reopening.

Adnan Abidi/Reuters

A body of a woman who died from COVID-19 is lowered into the ground during her funeral at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, on Friday.

Silvia Izquierdo/AP

A Golden Lion Tamarin sits on a tree in the Atlantic Forest region of Silva Jardim in Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, on Thursday. A recently built eco-corridor will allow these primates to safely cross a nearby busy interstate highway that bisects one of the last Atlantic coast rainforest reserves.

MARWAN TAHTAH/AFP/Getty Images

An injured man lies at the back of a car before being rushed from the scene of a massive explosion at the port of Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, on Tuesday.

Omar Marques/Getty Images

People hold flares and Polish flags during the so-called “W Hour” as they celebrate the 76th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising on Saturday. The Warsaw Uprising, considered the largest urban battle of WWII, was organized by the underground Polish resistance as an attempt to liberate the capital from Nazi occupation. The mission killed over 150,000 citizens, and 90% of Warsaw was destroyed. The march has been highly controversial, as banned far-right symbols have been seen during the event in previous years. This year, Warsaw Uprising survivors signed a letter to the mayor of Warsaw, Rafal Trzaskowski, requesting a ban on the march.

Markus Schreiber/AP

People are reflected in a window as they walk in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin on Thursday.

Michael Probst/AP

A cat goes for an early-morning walk near subway rails in Frankfurt on Tuesday.

Michael Probst/AP

A young woman poses for a picture taken by a relative at a windmill in Kinderdiijk, Netherlands, on Saturday. The windmill is one of 19 that were built in the 18th century.

