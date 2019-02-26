19 Photos That Show A Rare Glimpse Of North Korea Daily Life

Carl Court via Getty Images A North Korean child is taught how to roller skate at a skate park on Feb. 6 in Pyongyang.

As President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un hold their second summit in Hanoi this week, recent photos taken in North Korea show a glimpse of what daily life is like.

Getty Images photographer Carl Court, one of the few Western photojournalists based in the reclusive Hermit Kingdom, captured rare scenes of North Korean citizens horseback riding, snow skiing and rollerblading.

Of course, journalists in the autocratic country are shown what the government wants them to see, but these photos go beyond the usual scenes coming out of Pyongyang.

See the photos from Carl Court below.